“… country music was foremost a language among women. It’s how we talked to each other in a place where feelings are not discussed.”
Sarah Smarsh’s “She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs” was originally published as a four-part series for roots music magazine “No Depression.” It explored and analyzed Parton’s life and art and how no one has provided that language among women better than she. Its goal was to explore women’s overlooked contributions to social progress, even though they might be averse to calling themselves feminists. The examination of Parton’s life offers a springboard to examining the intersections of gender, class and culture.
Going far beyond “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” Parton’s music validated the unheard woman, the poor woman, the pregnant teenage girl, the struggling mother and the woman everyone calls trailer trash. And who was more qualified to do this any better? She, herself, came from a dirt-poor Great Smoky Mountain family. Her father was an illiterate, hard-working man who somehow barely provided for a wife and 12 children. Parton was the first person in her family to graduate from high school, at which time she chose to move to Nashville to try to improve her life. She rose from singing on the front porch of her family’s cabin to being a “girl singer” for a powerful, controlling country music star and then moved on to become one of the Top 100 wealthiest entertainers in America as she became the leader of a self-made business and philanthropy empire. Not only did Parton achieve stardom in Nashville, she became one of Hollywood’s top stars as well.
The book took everything I thought I knew about Parton and turned it on its head. I had to discard every adjective I had ever read or thought about her — over-sexualized, overly done, fake, corny, cheap, trashy looking (as Parton says, it takes a lot of money to look this cheap). She may not call herself a feminist, but in reality, she’s a feminist powerhouse, which is really the culmination of most successful women. My own mother, an old-fashioned Southern lady from a poor background who became a female pioneer in her industry, would have shuddered if you had called her a women’s libber. I’m sure, however, she would quietly and intelligently agree with her standing, though loudly vocalizing it would only have at the time had the tendency to garner misogyny and criticism from men and women alike.
And what were Parton’s primary secrets? If the world is going to judge you by your appearance, then own your appearance in every way, stylizing yourself to suit yourself before someone else tries to objectify you. And if you want to help the poor area and people you grew up with, then move away and get rich. If you want to change how the workplace treats women, then co-star in a movie about secretaries taking back power, even from other women who look down on you. If you want to control your own career and finances, demand what you are worth, even if you get called a ball-buster for doing so. These are just a few of the issues covered in this book. When you read it, you’ll see even more. And yes, Parton demonstrates that these goals can be achieved while still maintaining a stable marriage and home life. And furthermore, these goals can also be achieved without sacrificing “grace,” even in these hateful times.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”