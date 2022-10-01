The autumnal equinox that marks the first day of fall has passed. It’s apple picking time. In the Florida Keys, substitute mangos for apples. They hang heavy on the trees. Some trees are so laden with fruit that their owners are sharing with neighbors, friends and even strangers. The plethora of mangos stand in contrast to the persnickety pineapple.
When Christopher Columbus brought the first pineapple to Europe in 1496, it was a rare and splendid object. People used it as a table decoration or carted it to dinner parties to show off their good taste, instead of slicing and eating it. Wealthy British grew pineapples in hothouses that were kept at an expensive, high temperature. Pineapples were considered high status. The Brits obsessed over them. There was no judgment about their possession. The Biblical writers did not mention them. They came to symbolize nobility, wealth and good taste. If you wanted to fake it, you could rent a pineapple to place in your centerpiece.
Planting the top of a fruit will eventually grow a new plant, but it takes forever! It takes 24 months for the fruit to flower and six months more for the fruit to mature. Patience is necessary for a pineapple. A plant will produce one fruit and then it dies. Sometimes suckers sprout amidst the leaves and those can be planted. Each sucker will grow slowly into a plant with one fruit. Don't try this unless you have many hours of daily hot sun.
The pineapple inspired the designer of Wedgwood China. Vera Wang chose to put one gold pineapple image on a white plate’s edge for Wedgwood. There is an entire building built to look like a pineapple. Have some fun and start looking for its image elsewhere.
When it is eaten, its ultra-sweet flavor is followed by a sharp bite. My son Bradley called it a “love bite.” Both he and I got our first cooked pineapple neatly cut into identical circles and cored when we opened a can in cold Chicago. I was an adult before I got to taste a real pineapple. It had the same sharp bite.
To acquire its sweetness, a pineapple must grow in many hours of sun. A pineapple grows on a waist-high shrub with tough, spiny leaves. It is grown predominantly in Puerto Rico, China and Taiwan. China produces 10 tons of pineapple a day, but they are currently having trouble with disease, which makes it expensive.
The plant saves water by closing its pores during the heat of the day. It absorbs carbon dioxide during the night, which it saves for photosynthesis on the next day. Saguaro cactus employs the same special method of photosynthesis. Contemporary growers keep the plant's flowers from being pollinated so it doesn't develop hard seeds.
