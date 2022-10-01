The autumnal equinox that marks the first day of fall has passed. It’s apple picking time. In the Florida Keys, substitute mangos for apples. They hang heavy on the trees. Some trees are so laden with fruit that their owners are sharing with neighbors, friends and even strangers. The plethora of mangos stand in contrast to the persnickety pineapple.

When Christopher Columbus brought the first pineapple to Europe in 1496, it was a rare and splendid object. People used it as a table decoration or carted it to dinner parties to show off their good taste, instead of slicing and eating it. Wealthy British grew pineapples in hothouses that were kept at an expensive, high temperature. Pineapples were considered high status. The Brits obsessed over them. There was no judgment about their possession. The Biblical writers did not mention them. They came to symbolize nobility, wealth and good taste. If you wanted to fake it, you could rent a pineapple to place in your centerpiece.