Just because you live in a tiny apartment does not mean that you cannot be a farmer and grow your own food. Kitty Sommerville explained how to grow nutritious pea shoots at the Key West Garden Club’s regular Monday morning volunteer meeting.
Pea shoots pop out from seeds after only a few days in damp earth. The first two leaves are called cotyledons. These spindly stems with tiny leaves are delicious in salad or on a sandwich. With enough of them, pea shoot pesto is possible. They contain vitamins A, B6, C and K and many other goodies.
After cutting, the shoots grow up again, enabling the urban farmer to harvest over and over. Green growth can be shared with interested neighbors. New seeds should be started every two weeks to ensure a steady supply of shoots.
Sharing is a common practice among natural vegetation. If a tree is injured, the surrounding healthy trees will produce extra healing chemicals and send underground to their injured compatriot. The chemicals needed to fight a particular disease can be produced by perfectly healthy trees to protect their neighbors. Trees communicate through the myriad of fungal roads that shuttle the many varieties of fungi that grow in the soil around their roots. The fungi are not stingy about sharing nitrogen and sugars. Some fungi work with only one species, while others use a broad spectrum of conduits and healing chemicals on a wide variety of vegetation.
Humans learned this geographical generosity from our leafy brethren. Now, in times of human conflict and need, doors are opened, supplies are sent, volunteers show up. Sharing vegetables from potted plants with others is an everyday realistic response to need. Prolific pea seeds can be obtained from Johnny’s Seed Catalog.
Plant the round brown pea seeds after soaking them overnight. Use a light soil cover. They should be kept damp all of the time. A wide, shallow pot works best.
Make sure the water can drain through completely. Set the pot in a tray to catch the excess water. Don’t be surprised if the roots grow out of the bottom of the pot. Place the pot in the shade for the first few days, then move it so it receives light from the mild east sun. Tiny white shoots should appear within four or five days. They are ready for harvest in a week or two, when they reach 6 inches in height.
More information about all sorts of gardening dilemmas is available on the first Monday of every month at the Key West Garden Club at West Martello Fort from the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences at the University of Florida. They send a Master Gardener to answer difficult and not-so-difficult questions. Always available are club gardeners Patti Rodriguez, Lynne Bently-Kemp and, of course, Rosi Ware, the current president.
