Finding something unique and special to do on Valentine’s Day for your significant other can be a challenge. Every year, the day to celebrate love rolls around and every year it may seem like you’re out of ideas. Many people feel the same way.
However, with just a couple bowls, a cookie cutter and a skillet, your Valentine’s Day could start off a lot sweeter.
Try these Red Velvet Heart Pancakes, which are one of a kind and a delicious way to spend your morning with your loved one.
Add your favorite pancake toppings like butter, syrup, powdered sugar or raspberries. In the end, you will have yourself a scrumptious breakfast, made with love and as sweet as can be.
Find more breakfast recipes and sweet treat ideas at http://www.Culinary.net.