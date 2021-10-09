Dear Readers,
I was bringing my turtles in for the night yesterday as I do every day. When I picked up one of the turtles from the deep grass, a large scorpion jumped off the tortoise and onto my hand. It startled me and I almost dropped the tortoise! Fortunately, I didn’t, and also fortunately, I didn’t get stung, and fortunately, the scorpion scampered off unharmed into the deep grass.
This is the tropics. I am always amazed when I hear visitors and snowbirds complain about the “bugs.” I remember when I moved back here over two decades ago, one of the biggest things I had to re-learn about veterinary medicine in the tropics was about all the venomous and dangerous things that go bump in the night.
Take a look at the images for a quick summary of just a few of these:
1) The Bufo toad (Rhinella marina, formerly Bufo marinus). This is an invasive exotic species found throughout the islands. This large amphibian is mostly a nocturnal animal. If the toad feels threatened, it secretes a poison from glands behind the eyes and ears (see the photo). This poison can kill your pet quickly if it is ingested. The dog really needs to lick or bite into the toad to be intoxicated. If you handle a toad, wash your hands with lots of soap and water.
Never take “wait-and-see” approach after your pet has contacted a Bufo toad. The poison is deadly. If your pet is exposed, have it treated by a veterinarian immediately. When caught in time, it is treatable.
2) Walking sticks. Common in the Keys, this insect shoots out a toxic chemical from its rear end with extreme accuracy when approached or startled. If this spray gets into your or your pet’s face, it can cause severe eye damage.
Medical attention should be sought if more severe symptoms are present, such as decreased vision or light sensitivity. If you or your pet encounters one of these walking sticks, carefully rinse your skin, face and flush your eyes, then contact your personal family doctor or veterinarian immediately.
3) Toxic algae. There are many different types of algae. Algae comprise a large group of organisms that use photosynthesis to produce nutrients. Some types of algae, generally known as “toxic algae,” can be, as the name implies, dangerous, causing serious disease in humans and animals.
From time to time, especially in hot, humid climates, certain alga may undergo a population explosion, resulting in what is known as an “algal bloom.” These blooms can occur in fresh water lakes and standing water.
Protothecosis, an algal disease caused by a variant of green algae, is ubiquitous in our local environment. Signs of systemic Prototheca include disorientation, deafness and blindness. Once of patient develops these signs, death usually ensues within days to weeks.
As always, prevention is the key. Don’t let your pet drink from contaminated water sources. If there are algae in the pond, try to prevent your dog from swimming in it or drinking the water.
4) Scorpions. These arachnids found here in the Keys can cause a severe sting. It generally is not lethal unless there is an anaphylactic reaction to the venom, but the sting can cause significant reactions in pets, especially if the sting is around the face or if the pet bites or eats the scorpion. If your pet is stung, give it Benadryl, 1 mg per pound orally (Caution: this may cause cats to foam at the mouth; it looks bad but is not dangerous) and then contact your veterinarian immediately.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.