The American Veterinary Medical Association designates February as Pet Dental Health Month. I frequently hear excuses why an owner won’t get their pet’s teeth taken care of. There are a lot of “myths” out there (on the internet and the coconut telegraph) that are dangerous. I’d like to take this opportunity to address two common misconceptions.
Poor oral hygiene, often manifested as “doggie breath” in pets, is associated with a number of health risks. Infected gums can result in loose or sore teeth, severe oral infections, difficulty eating and pain. Advanced periodontal disease can affect the major organs of the body such as the kidneys, liver and heart.
Myth 1 – My dog has a heart murmur/my vet said that my pet is too old for a dental – anesthesia will kill it.
WRONG! Although there is always a potential anesthetic risk in people and pets of any age or health status, the level of anesthetic sophistication nowadays is so high that the benefits of dental cleaning far outweighs the risk.
Age and heart disease should not be a factor in deciding whether or not a dental should be done. Dental disease can be extremely painful (have you ever had a tooth abscess or cracked off a crown?). And, dental disease is linked to many serious health concerns such as heart disease, kidney disease and more. That said, your dog should have a complete physical examination prior to any anesthesia so that the specific anesthetic protocol can be custom tailored to your dog. This evaluation should include blood tests, an ECG to properly evaluate the heart and X-rays of the chest. More advanced screening, such as cardiac echo, may also be done if needed.
Dentals are safely performed on older pets and pets with murmurs all the time. If you think about it, that is the typical patient population at risk for dental disease. Many of these older pets experience severe, intractable pain from their dental conditions (rotted, abscessed teeth, gum and bone infections, and more). In some cases, oral cancer may start out looking like simple dental disease. It is, in my opinion, inhumane to not make the effort to treat these patients. If your veterinarian is not comfortable anesthetizing your older pet, ask for a referral to a specialist.
Myth 2 – My vet says that my cat does not need dental X-rays when they get a dental cleaning.
WRONG! Dental X-rays should be part of any comprehensive dental procedure. Anyone that tells you it is not necessary does not understand proper dental care (or does not have the proper equipment). The majority of dental disease occurs below the gum line where you can’t see it without dental X-rays. That is why human dentist will take X-rays when you go in for your annual cleaning. Remember, for every year you grow older, your dog/cat’s mouth grows approximately seven years older. A lot can happen inside the mouth over seven years.
I have seen so many pets suffer needlessly because owners have neglected their mouths. When preemptive care is incorporated into your pet’s life, and when problems are caught early, bad things can be fixed. In many cases it is considered inhumane, borderline animal cruelty, to not make an effort to treat a pet with severe dental disease.
Smile!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.