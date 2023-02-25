For the last topic in Pet Dental Health Month, I need to discuss a hot, very controversial topic. That is, non-anesthetic dentistry (NAD).
For the past 20-plus years there have been groups promoting the practice of NAD for pets — exploiting unfounded fears of pet owners regarding general anesthesia and promoting NAD as an economic alternative to traditional procedures. The American Veterinary Dental College (AVDC) has stated that, due to the numerous limitations and dangers of NAD, they do not endorse nor recommend this practice. The American Animal Hospital Association has published a position statement documenting the dangers of this practice (www.aaha.org/aaha-guidelines/dental-care/nonanesthetic-dentistry).
NAD is considered illegal in many states unless performed under the direct supervision of a veterinarian. Note, some NAD practitioners provide this service though veterinary hospitals — the veterinarians offer this as an alternative to traditional, proper dentistry under anesthesia.
Proponents of NAD state that their practitioners have taken training courses or received certificates. Understand, these courses offer only a few hours to perhaps a couple of days of instruction, compared to four-plus years of medical training that veterinarians receive in post-graduate education.
The AVDC explains, “Professional dental scaling includes scaling the surfaces of the teeth both above and below the gingival margin (gum line), followed by dental polishing. The most critical part of a dental scaling procedure is scaling the tooth surfaces that are within the gingival pocket (the subgingival space between the gum and the root), where periodontal disease is active. [In people] because the patient cooperates, dental scaling of human teeth performed by a professional trained in the procedures can be completed successfully without anesthesia. However, access to the subgingival area of every tooth is impossible in an unanesthetized canine or feline patient. Removal of dental tartar on the visible surfaces of the teeth has little effect on a pet’s health and provides a false sense of accomplishment. The effect is purely cosmetic.”
In addition to this, “Dental tartar is firmly adhered to the surface of the teeth. Scaling to remove tartar is accomplished using ultrasonic and sonic power scalers, plus hand instruments that must have a sharp working edge to be used effectively. Even slight head movement by the patient could result in injury to the oral tissues of the patient, and the operator may be bitten when the patient reacts.”
Dr. Brooke Niemiec, a board-certified veterinary dentist, states, “With unskilled operators working on awake (moving) patients, scaled teeth are often left with roughened surfaces. Combined with the lack of polishing, these factors lead to much faster disease recurrence. A complete dental prophylaxis or cleaning is an involved process. Additionally, dental radiographs are a critical aid to proper dental care and cannot be acquired without anesthesia.”
NAD, when it is done, does not help the teeth or the pet. It is a cosmetic procedure only and leads pet owners to a false sense that they have done something good for their pet. Talk to your veterinarian about proper dental care for your pets.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.