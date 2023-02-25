Xrays

Dental X-rays are a crucial part of proper dental care for pets. It is not possible to get proper dental X-rays in an awake patient.

 Image provided by Dr. Doug Mader

For the last topic in Pet Dental Health Month, I need to discuss a hot, very controversial topic. That is, non-anesthetic dentistry (NAD).

For the past 20-plus years there have been groups promoting the practice of NAD for pets — exploiting unfounded fears of pet owners regarding general anesthesia and promoting NAD as an economic alternative to traditional procedures. The American Veterinary Dental College (AVDC) has stated that, due to the numerous limitations and dangers of NAD, they do not endorse nor recommend this practice. The American Animal Hospital Association has published a position statement documenting the dangers of this practice (www.aaha.org/aaha-guidelines/dental-care/nonanesthetic-dentistry).