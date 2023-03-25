Surgery

Most basic pet insurance plans cover either accident or illness, or in some cases both. Having insurance may mean the difference between life and death in the case of an emergency.

 Photo provided

Last week, I talked about the costs of pet health care. Government data shows that the cost of veterinary care has risen over 10% in the last year alone.

Depending on the source, on average, it can cost approximately $600 and $1,000 annually to own a cat or dog, respectively. Obviously, there are many variables to consider, but, the point is, owning a pet can be expensive enough with routine stuff. When an emergency arises, the costs associated with treatment may mean the difference between life and death.