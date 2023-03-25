Last week, I talked about the costs of pet health care. Government data shows that the cost of veterinary care has risen over 10% in the last year alone.
Depending on the source, on average, it can cost approximately $600 and $1,000 annually to own a cat or dog, respectively. Obviously, there are many variables to consider, but, the point is, owning a pet can be expensive enough with routine stuff. When an emergency arises, the costs associated with treatment may mean the difference between life and death.
I am a staunch advocate for pet insurance. I’ve put together a list of FAQs that I will share over the next two weeks. For specifics regarding your pet(s), please discuss this important topic with your family veterinarian.
The following items are important discussion points when considering pet insurance. There are more than 20 companies that offer pet insurance in North America. They are all different and also all have different options within their own offerings. It is important to know what is available to customize the best plans for you and your pet(s).
What does a pet insurance plan cover vs. what it doesn’t cover?
There are many, many different plans. Basic plans cover either accidents or illnesses, or in some cases both. More complex (costly) plans may cover behavior therapy, hereditary conditions, alternative therapies, etc. See below for more about exclusions.
What is the cost?
Per the North American Pet Health Association, the average annual cost for accident and illness pet policies was about $600 for dogs and $350 for cats in 2020, the latest year stats were compiled. The average annual premiums for accident only plans was $220 for dogs and $135 for cats.
What if my pet has a preexisting medical condition?
These are almost never covered by any pet insurance plan. However, some policies will cover past conditions that have been cured for a certain number of months.
What type of need does your pet have now vs. what they may need in the future?
It is never possible to predict what your pet may need. Certain breeds of dogs and cats are more prone to certain medical conditions (such as brachycephalic syndrome in Frenchies). Also, certain activities, such as working dogs, may be more prone to sports injuries. This should all be discussed prior to purchasing pet insurance.
Do you have money set aside for pet expenses should an emergency or operation need to occur?
The average cost of a typical visit to a veterinary Emergency Hospital is $800-1,500 per event.
Are there add-ons that I should consider?
Every company/policy has the potential to build on the basic plans by adding on coverage for things like basic office exams, prescription diets and end-of-life expenses to name a few.
When does coverage kick in?
Most all pet insurance plans have waiting periods for coverage to begin after the policy is purchased. Accidental injury coverage may begin after just a few days. However, the waiting period for illness is often longer, such as 14 or 15 days. Some policies have waiting periods of several months up to a year for orthopedic problems such as cruciate ligament issues or hip dysplasia.
Dr. Doug Mader is a Triple-boarded Veterinary Specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark.” (www.dougmader.com) Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.