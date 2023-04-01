Veterinary medicine has advanced tremendously in recent years. Complex medical procedures or illnesses can be expensive. Having pet health insurance may mean the difference between treating or euthanasia.
Last week, I talked about the costs of pet health care. Government data shows that the cost of veterinary care has risen over 10% in the last …
The following is an important continuation on the benefits of pet health insurance for pet owners. See last week for the introduction to the discussion.
What does pet insurance really cover?
This depends on the plan you purchase. It can be very basic to extremely complex. Basic wellness needs (like vaccines, spay, neuter, routine dental cleanings) may not be covered unless you purchase a wellness plan. Accidents (broken bones, cuts) or illness (pneumonia, ear infections) are usually covered under basic protection plans.
How does pet insurance work exactly?
It is no different than any type of insurance. You pay a premium (monthly or yearly) for a pre-determined plan and coverage. If you do not need to utilize the plan, you still have to pay. If you have a need (such as an emergency or ill pet), you will be reimbursed based on the stipulations agreed upon and paid for in your policy.
How does reimbursement work?
Most pet insurance companies require that you pay the veterinary fee up front and then submit your receipts for reimbursement. That said, even with policies that are willing to pay the veterinarian directly, not all veterinarians will bill insurance companies and, regardless of the policy, may require payment from the owner up front.
Does any vet accept it or do you need to see certain ones in network?
Many vets have particular companies that they will work with on a regular basis and others that they refuse to accept. Always check with your personal veterinarian before purchasing any pet policy.
Does the premium get higher as the pet gets older?
Every company is different and has different plans. In many cases, if you purchase a policy for your pet when it is younger, that policy will stay the same as your pet ages. If you wait until your pet is older before you buy a policy, it will likely have more pre-existing conditions and the cost for policies will be more expensive than for younger, healthier pets. It is best and most cost effective to purchase a health insurance policy when the pet is young and healthy.
Do you need one policy for each pet?
Yes. Many companies offer family discounts, but, you still need an individual policy for each pet.
Many people think “Oh, there are tons of exceptions and it’s not worth it.” What are preexisting conditions and how do you know if your pet has one?
You will need to have your pet examined by a veterinarian prior to purchasing pet health insurance. A veterinarian will determine if your pet has any pre-existing conditions. Congenital heart disease, arthritis and cataracts are all examples of pre-existing conditions. Hereditary conditions (such as hip dysplasia) are rarely covered.
Is it only beneficial for young pets?
Insurance is valuable for all pets. It is most cost effective to get it for younger pets. They are more likely to have the need for accident insurance, whereas older pets are more likely to need illness protection.
Should you still get it with an older pet?
Yes. The policy will cost more when you buy it for an older animal, but older pets are more likely to need insurance as they age since they are more likely to suffer from conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, etc.
Dr. Doug Mader is a Triple-boarded Veterinary Specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark.” (www.dougmader.com) Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.