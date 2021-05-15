Dear KWC Family,
I recently had a close call with one of my own pets! We had out-of-town visitors that were not “dog savvy.” One of them left a purse on the floor, and one of my dogs, being a dog, stuck her nose in it and found a pack of sugar-free gum. Of course, she ate the whole pack! OMG!!!!!! That is not supposed to happen to my own dog! Xylitol, the artificial sweetener, is highly toxic to dogs! Fortunately, four days later, after ICU care and lots of worry, my dog survived.
I have seen small dogs die from eating JUST ONE piece of gum sweetened with xylitol.
Xylitol is a sucrose, or sugar, substitute used in many foods. It is frequently used in dietetic candy because of its “sweet” taste without the use of sugar. In fact, if you look at the actual xylitol product, it looks and tastes almost exactly like sugar. Chemically, xylitol is an alcohol of the sugar molecule.
When the original safety research was being conducted on the artificial sweetener, the animals investigated were the mouse, rat, sheep, monkey and, ultimately, humans. No adverse effects were noted in any of these species. Interestingly, xylitol was never tested in dogs or cats!
When the body ingests sugar the pancreas normally releases an appropriate amount of insulin to help metabolize the glucose. In dogs, xylitol acts like a jacked-up glucose (sugar) molecule, and when ingested, it causes the pancreas to release a massive amount of insulin. In high doses, this can cause necrosis (death) of the liver.
Xylitol can induce this liver damage with ingestion as low as 1.5 grams of xylitol per kilogram of the dog’s body weight. To put this in perspective, one stick of sugar-free gum contains anywhere from 1-2 grams of xylitol per piece. That means it may only take as little as one or two pieces of gum to kill a dog that weighs as little as 20 pounds.
Typical signs of xylitol toxicity include lack of appetite, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive drinking/urination, gums and eyes turning yellow, and swelling of the belly.
There are no specific blood tests that are used to diagnose xylitol toxicity. However, your veterinarian will see some changes in the blood analysis that are supportive of xylitol ingestion such as anemia (low red blood cells), low protein levels, increase in the bilirubin (the molecule that makes the body turn yellow) and massive increases in the liver enzymes.
Advanced testing may include a liver ultrasound examination. Sometimes it may be necessary to actually get a biopsy of the liver to confirm the severity of the necrosis that is caused by the xylitol.
There is no antidote. If you catch the ingestion when it happens, inducing vomiting may be helpful. The most important thing to do is get your pet to your veterinarian immediately for supportive care such as induction of vomiting, IV fluids, glucose administration (to counter the negative effects of the xylitol), liver protectants and more.
The prognosis depends on 1) how much xylitol was ingested, 2) how big the patient is and 3) how long it has been since the pet ingested the xylitol.
Time is of the essence! Don’t take the “wait-and-see-what-happens” approach. You may not like the way the story ends.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.