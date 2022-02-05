My veterinary colleagues laugh at me when I complain how cold it is here in the Keys. One of them lives in Buffalo, New York. It was below zero when he woke up a few days ago and there were freeze warnings — like how long you can stay outside without your nose getting frostbitten. Ugh!
In all seriousness, I have been getting a lot of calls and emails in the last few days about this “freezing” weather and our thin-blooded Keys pets. True, this past week we saw temperatures that have not been this cold in over a decade.
All things considered, it really hasn’t been THAT cold. Whether or not a dog (or cat or outdoor bird) can handle the cold really depends on many factors.
For instance, what kind of pet is it? For example, a Siberian husky would be able to handle living outside in the winter much more easily than a Mexican hairless; the opposite being true in the summer.
Most any dog can be acclimated to living outside here in the Keys since the winters are so mild. Yes, even the last few days have been mild compared to the rest of the country. Think Buffalo.
Even for a dog that is accustomed to life outdoors some type of shelter or protection from the elements (wind and rain) should be available. A basic doghouse will provide shade during the summer and a refuge from the rain and the winds in the winter. The door of the doghouse should be positioned so that the rain and the winds do not blow into the dry interior. Wind and wet are real dangers to any animal. The wind can suck the heat away from a wet pet quickly.
A porch, shed or doggy-door into the garage is just as good as long as they are out of the wind. The dog’s bedding should be up off the ground or floor. A good idea is to leave a 2-inch air space under its sleeping platform. This provides insulation from the cold ground or concrete floor. Provide a clean, dry blanket for the dog to make a dog nest.
If provided with the above protection almost all dog breeds can handle our winters if the dog is outdoors all year round. This way the pet gets used to the gradual change in temperature from summer to fall to winter. If you take a dog that is normally indoors and decide to leave it outdoors on a cold night you might induce a doggy cold, not to mention that it would be very uncomfortable for the pet (yes, in some cases, even cruel).
A dog’s general health is critical when deciding to keep it outdoors. For instance, an old dog might not handle a cold night as well as a strong, young dog. Likewise, a pet that has just had surgery or is being treated for an illness would not be a good candidate for camping outside.
You can also get some very stylish sweaters if you feel your dog needs additional protection. The pet stores here in town do keep some in stock for these occasions.
If we do get one of these cold snaps, and you do have an outdoor pet, consider bringing it indoors until the chill passes.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.