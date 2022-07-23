Squirrel monkey

Many different types of animals, not just primates, can carry monkeypox.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

I just read that there was a case of monkeypox here in the Keys. My neighbor has a pet monkey and she lets it out (on a leash) where it spends most of the day in a tree in her backyard. Her yard is not fenced and lots of the local kids go over and watch it play in the tree. The thing is the monkey craps all over the ground under the tree and she doesn’t pick it up. The kids step in the poop and then spread it around the neighborhood on their shoes. Also, dogs, cats and other wildlife are milling about the tree, coming in contact with the monkey and its feces and pee. I have children and I am worried about them getting sick. Is it legal for her to have this animal outside, and is it safe for these kids and animals to be around it? I appreciate your advice on this.

