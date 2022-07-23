I just read that there was a case of monkeypox here in the Keys. My neighbor has a pet monkey and she lets it out (on a leash) where it spends most of the day in a tree in her backyard. Her yard is not fenced and lots of the local kids go over and watch it play in the tree. The thing is the monkey craps all over the ground under the tree and she doesn’t pick it up. The kids step in the poop and then spread it around the neighborhood on their shoes. Also, dogs, cats and other wildlife are milling about the tree, coming in contact with the monkey and its feces and pee. I have children and I am worried about them getting sick. Is it legal for her to have this animal outside, and is it safe for these kids and animals to be around it? I appreciate your advice on this.
Concerned Neighbor
Dear CN,
Just because your neighbor has a monkey, does not mean it has monkeypox.
It is true that there was a case of monkeypox reported here in the Keys last week. It was not contracted from an animal, but rather from another person.
Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (it can spread between animals and people) and is caused by the monkeypox virus. While the major reservoir is unknown, small mammals (squirrels, giant-pouched rats, dormice) are thought to maintain the virus in the environments of West and Central Africa. Small mammals can carry the virus, sometimes without symptoms. Primates can get monkeypox and have symptoms similar to those seen in humans.
In 2003 there was a small outbreak of monkeypox that involved 47 people in six different states. This was traced back to a group of domesticated prairie dogs that arrived from West Africa. The virus can spread from animal to animal, animal to people, and finally, people to people.
The virus spreads through skin-to-skin contact with a monkeypox lesion or rash. It can also be spread during prolonged, face-to-face contact or intimate physical contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A number of different animal species are known to be susceptible to monkeypox. That said, it is not known if all animals can actually contract the disease. For instance, monkeys, anteaters, hedgehogs, prairie dogs, squirrels and shrews can be infected, but the challenge is that they may not all show obvious signs. It is NOT known if dogs or cats can actually develop the disease. There is some evidence that rats, mice and rabbits can be infected with the virus.
According to the CDC, it is possible that people who are infected can spread the monkeypox virus to animals through close contact, including petting, cuddling, hugging, kissing, sharing sleeping areas and sharing food.
People with monkeypox should avoid contact with animals to prevent spreading the virus. That stated, do not surrender, euthanize or abandon pets just because of a potential exposure. Also, do not wipe or bathe your pet with chemical disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide or other products, such as hand sanitizer, counter-cleaning wipes, or other industrial or surface cleaners.
If the person infected with monkeypox has NOT had close contact with pets after symptom onset they should have friends or family members who live in a separate home to be the animal’s caretaker until the person with monkeypox fully recovers.
Pets that had close contact with a symptomatic person with monkeypox should be kept at home and away from other animals and people for 21 days after the most recent contact.
IF you suspect your pet has been exposed to monkeypox contact your veterinarian immediately. Advise the veterinary staff that your pet may have been exposed when you call, and do not bring your pet into the office when you arrive. Rather, call their reception desk and let the professionals know that you are outside.
If you have concerns over your neighbor’s pet monkey, contact the local animal shelter and request a “welfare check.” They will send an agent out to make sure the monkey is being properly cared for.
Florida Department of Health officials recommend calling them at 305-293-7500 with any questions regarding the disease in people.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys.