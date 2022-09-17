We are all familiar with the stories of Florida’s “cocaine cowboys” and the massive profits derived from their illegal activities. But how much do we know about the equally large profits derived from illegal activities involving prescription drugs by “cowboys” as equally colorful?

A dear friend, fellow Ole Miss Rebel, and second-generation pharmacist who I have known for more than 60 years recently gave me a copy of Katherine Eban’s “Dangerous Doses.” It turned out to be a real eye opener. The author, who researched this book by interviewing insiders on every side of the issue for two and half years before writing it, is a former Rhodes scholar whose published works on pharmaceutical counterfeiting, gun trafficking and coercive CIA investigations have won her international attention and numerous awards. Her narrative nonfiction style makes it as readable for a layman such as me as any mystery novel. I was riveted from page 1.