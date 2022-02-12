Key West Garden Club President Rosi Ware introduced talented photographer Lynne Bently-Kemp, a long-time club member, at a recent meeting. She shared her experiences about the myriad of changes in photography with eager practitioners in the group.
When I was younger, I carried around a large camera bag full of detachable lenses and my precious Minolta camera with a separate bag for countless rolls of film. It was impossible to take a picture with all that equipment slung over my shoulder, so the bags would resting on the ground or a nearby chair most of the time.
Lynne pulled out her cellphone and held it aloft.
“This is all I need, now,” she said. “This, and a few apps.”
The photographer can take as many versions of the picture as needed and then choose one without using costly film.
Thus, club members were introduced into the mystical world of e-photo. I once thought I needed a degree in photography to handle my lenses and camera. This new world seemed as complicated as my original learning curve, but Lynne’s enthusiasm was as catching as COVID.
“It works best with a phone over number 12,” she said. I glanced at mine and thought, “I probably have a number 1.“
In light of the upcoming garden tours walk on Feb. 25 and 26, get your phones ready. Seven gardens in less than two blocks will provide plenty of opportunities to exercise your new skills. If you don’t want to walk, the club’s Propagation Department always has spectacular plants for sale at West Martello Fort on Atlantic Boulevard, all available within a few steps of each other.
Lynne’s first piece of advice was to always note where your source of light comes from. You want it to be behind you, not behind the plant. If you shoot into light the photo will be distorted or flare out. Make the background lighter than the focus of the picture, she advised.
Lynne often shoots in digital infrared form. Humans actually see only about 1/100th of the total electromagnetic spectrum. Think about that. How much exists that we do NOT see?
Butterflies use ultraviolet light to attract mates. If they flap their wings flirtatiously the male takes up the invitation. She can also signal rejection by closing her colorful wings, thus ending the rendezvous. Butterflies have huge compound eyes that see 10 to 400 nanometers of UV light. Flowers cooperate in the food gathering process by displaying a UV sensitive “runway” for the butterfly. In turn, the flowers get pollinated in a nifty ultraviolet light arrangement.
Dogs only see yellow and blue colors. Bulls can’t see red. What can’t we see?
Although I love words, I have found it difficult, lacking enough vocabulary, to describe 10 individual sunrises. Hence the saying, “A picture is worth a thousand words.”
Try these photo apps on your phone: Snapseed, TinType and Waterlogue.
Lynne said, “My life has been giving, giving, giving. In times of stress with family and dealing with death, I meditate while taking photos. I will never give up this passion.”
The world will give back and replenish a spirit of awe through a photographic milieu.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.