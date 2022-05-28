Dear Dr. Doug,
My girlfriend and I were driving back home to the Keys and we passed a guy on the side of the road in Florida City who was selling baby pigs. Well, my girlfriend fell in love with one and bought it. I really don’t want a pet pig, but I guess if I want to keep my girlfriend, I need to make some adjustments. What are we getting into here? Nothing like an impulse buy. Thanks for the advice.
— Bruce
Dear Bruce,
Aaaah! The human-animal bond at work. The last thing I want to do is get between you and your girlfriend, so I will do my best to stick to the facts.
You probably don’t want to hear this, but pigs can be great pets. They are easily trainable and can even be housebroken like a dog. Your girlfriend gets the points for that argument.
You said you were returning to the Keys, but you didn’t say where in the Keys you live. You should be aware that ownership of these cute oinkers is regulated in Monroe County. For instance, it is illegal to keep any pig within the Key West city limits (City ordinance, Chapter 10, Article 1, Section 10-13). These pets are considered to be barnyard animals and are not allowed to be kept within the city limits.
At one time pot-bellied pet pigs were really popular. The interest dramatically increased in pet pig ownership in the early 1990s, then, as with any fad, started to fade over the last few years. When the pigs first came to the exotic pet market, $10,000 per piglet was the norm and not reserved for just the prized breeding animals.
There are some healthcare issues regarding pigs of which you should be aware. Nutrition is probably one of the most important factors in successfully raising a pet pig. Purina makes some excellent pig chows with a higher fiber content which are appropriate for pet pigs. Regardless of the brand that you use, I recommend supplementing your pig with at least 20% fresh vegetables daily. Avoid table scraps and human food at all costs since pet pigs are prone to obesity. I also tell my pig-owning clients to give their pets a multivitamin supplemented with iron and zinc every day.
Pigs need to have annual vaccinations. Pigs need to be vaccinated for erysipelas, atrophic rhinitis and leptospirosis (5-6 serotypes). The leptospirosis vaccination should be boosted every six months. Additional booster vaccinations of the atrophic rhinitis and erysipelas are encouraged annually. Some veterinarians also recommend vaccinating for tetanus.
If you don’t plan on breeding your pig, then it is a good idea to have it either spayed or neutered.
Pigs easily train to the leash and a brisk daily walk with your pigs will not only attract attention from your neighbors, but it will also do you all a lot of good. The pigs will learn to get along with other house pets as well.
You did not say what kind of pig this is, so be aware that it may get quite large. Some breeds, when fully grown, which is about a year in a properly fed animal, can reach several hundred pounds.
You know the old saying, happy pig, happy girlfriend!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.