Think of the exciting annual Key West Garden Club plant sale going on this weekend as an investment in your future. When I was young and still teaching, I prudently began a financial investment program. That investment money grew over the years, increasing its value and importance in my retirement future without my paying much attention to it at all.
You can achieve that same feeling of competence by investing in growing plants. What begins as a small pot of potential, results in a large benefit to the environment and to your self worth.
Without much care, the plant grows and “voila!” you and the world are richer. The cost of eggs is up 30% this year, which NPR suggests is due to higher transportation and labor costs. Planting involves a bicycle ride to West Martello to purchase the products of free, volunteer labor. You are not using anything up, like you would with oil or gas, but you are contributing oxygen to the cooling of the planet. You get a star at the top of your lifetime report card for every contribution to the longevity of Earth. (Giving stars is one of the perks of having been a teacher.)
As the plant grows, feeding on free sunshine and rain, it pours oxygen back into our air. This is nature’s magic. It is an excellent, personal, long-term investment. Besides putting oxygen into the environment, it will also make you smile. That is an investment in your personal good health.
When picking out a small potted plant, remember to find out what its size will be after the sunshine and rain have their way with it. A 1-foot-tall plant can result in a 10-foot-tall shrub. Think ti plant or golden dewdrop, ixora or duranta. Small starts ending in enormous changes.
A special project of the club for the last 20 years has been to promote Lignum vitae trees. This rare native grows tiny leaves and slowly reaches tree height. It lasts generations, probably longer than the gardener who plants it. It is a legacy for the next generation or beyond. Do your part in planting a million trees, one tree at a time. Each tree you plant creates a micro environment: “Your little corner of the world.”
Mexican flame vine, muhly grass, wild coffee, cordyline and colorful crotons are many of the plants for sale that feature brilliant-colored flowers in jewel purples, robust reds or deep-blue sapphires. Don’t forget the variety of the color green. And don’t forget the attraction the less-colorful seeds have for the birds. The gardener can watch the insects congregate over the nectar in the flowers and then observe the birds devour an insect-filled lunch.
Due to the dangers of COVID, this year many of the plants were grown on the porches and in the backyards of our volunteers. The change surprised growers and reminded them that the placement of a planting can change a good deal about the plant’s ability to thrive.
The best selection of plants occurs during the weekend sale. Much information from knowledgeable garden club growers can be accessed during the sale. This will assure you that you will plant the right plant in the right place.
The club sale selection will continue every Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. back in the more private propagation area in the rear of the West Martello Tower.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.