My Yoga-on-the-Beach teacher, Nancy Curran, has been stressing fluidity in her Thursday morning Yin class. My fluidity is more like molasses than water. Yin is slow yoga where a pose is held for three minutes or more. The opposite is Yang yoga, which is as active as any exercise class.
Being fluid, like water dropping off a spoon, is of major importance to the movement of plants. Plants do not pull up their roots and go galumphing across the lawn like so many baby seals on the seaside, but they do move. They are not propelled by muscles as they have no muscles. They move at the addition of liquids to their environment, hydraulically. They often get this liquid through the humidity in the air, so they are not totally dependent on humans watering them or heavenly rain.
Using changes in humidity is an untapped resource in the box of scientific tools currently in use, although the “getting enough electricity to power a lightbulb from potatoes” has been a classic classroom experiment for generations of biology students.
The invention of slow-motion photography introduced scientists to the almost imperceptible opening and closing of a flower for fertilization to take place. Brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiere, and the work of Wilhelm Friedrich Pfeffer (1848-1920), were inspired by the early film of a galloping horse in 1878. Such photography was able to show the movement and growth in the roots of plants.
It was only recently, with the addition of the ability to shoot film at night, that scientists were able to see the differences produced by the change in humidity from day to night and the effect of that change on the movement of plants.
Our relationship with humidity mostly is involved with complaints about it. But the ability to collect it, which we can learn from plants, is being studied and implemented. We know that putting potted plants inside the house gives cleaner air with more oxygen. We even know the common house plants that work the best: philodendron, snake plant and parlor palm, to name a few. Collecting water is a recent intellectual researchers challenge.
Now designers have created chandeliers out of algae and designed buildings that use plants in the architecture. Frank Lloyd Wright once said that the only hope for saving a building’s ugly exterior was to cover it in ivy and hope it grows. Ignoring Frank, buildings that use plants as their building blocks are thriving in the liveliest minds of creative architects.
The transportation of liquid inbound or outbound to a plant’s tissues determines the sometimes complicated movements of the plant. Actively controlling the cellular pressure by the influx of liquid, plants can control the rigidity of their tissues and their movements.
Taking a cone from a fir tree and inserting it in a bucket of water will produce an opening of the scales to release the seeds. This results because of differences in the fibers of the cone. Some fibers absorb water at different intensities than others, hence the opening of the scales.
Plants and animals diverged approximately 600 million years ago. What a difference that made! Plants and animals are so vastly different that they might have inhibited a science fiction writers’ imagination originating on two different planets.
If I am categorized as a vegetable, I would be institutionalized as incompetent in the simplest of tasks. This is hardly the case with the attributes of plants, which are extremely competent at multiple tasks.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.