Growing up in the 1970s and ‘80s, Tupperware was always in my home. When we finished a meal, leftovers were stored in plastic Tupperware containers. They held everything from sandwiches for lunch, desserts for a party, to cheeses in the fridge.

Plastic containers and microwave ovens

Trainer Maciej (Magic) Pawilkowski with some plastic you might not want in the microwave.

When I moved out, I continued to use plastic containers to freeze the food I prepped. After a few minutes in the microwave, I had a healthy, hot, delicious meal. But since I was on a budget, I started using less-expensive options like Gladware, Rubbermaid and Ziploc plastic storage containers.