Occasionally I have an opportunity to revisit a book I enjoyed in the past. That is the case this week. David Poyer’s “Bahamas Blue” was originally published by St. Martin’s Press in 1991. It has now been rereleased thanks to Amazon’s CreateSpace Independent Publishing. I always considered it to be one of the better, more informative books that I’ve read about salvage diving. I had as much fun reading it recently as I did the first time around.
The protagonists are Outer Banksmen Tiller Galloway and Shad Aydlett. Tiller is on parole after serving a five-year sentence for cocaine smuggling. He is trying to put his life back together in Hattaras, North Carolina. He has every intention of earning an honest living by running a legitimate fishing, diving and salvage business called Blitz Brothers. He and his partner, Shad, are challenged and in debt up to their eyeballs as they try to get this business off the ground.
Then one day, Tiller’s old boss in the smuggling business, Colombian drug overlord Juan “The Baptist” Nunez, approaches him about returning to his old line of work. Tiller adamantly refuses, but Nunez is not the type of person who takes no for an answer, so he makes Tiller and Shad an offer they can’t refuse. The menacing kingpin sinks their Chris-Craft and burns their business to the ground to emphasize his insistence and makes it clear that more destruction will come. The over-mortgaged men, therefore, accept the assignment.
The freighter Guapi, while carrying 50 tons of cocaine, has sunk 400 feet deep in the treacherous waters of Green Turtle Cay in the Bahamas. Tiller and Shad are the only divers that Nunez knows who have the daring and experience to salvage this freighter. They will be supervised by Nunez’s sadistic, cocaine-crazed assistant, ex-con Troy Christian. Their base of operations is the Ceteris Paribus, Nunez’s huge yacht. It is a bad job from the get-go. Christian refuses to allow the divers the time or equipment they need to float the Guapi safely back to the surface. They are forced to jury-rig the operation, working for hours at dangerous depths and risking the bends with every dive. Adding to Tiller and Shad’s gauntlet is a damsel in distress, mysterious skin rashes, a Maoist guerrilla terrorist, menacing Bahamian locals and an abundance of unexplained dead sea life at the dive site. They soon find themselves in a seemingly no-win crossfire between a crazed supervisor and hostile islanders. They come to realize that nothing is as it seems, and no one is to be trusted — not even each other. Friends can be enemies, and enemies can be friends.
Poyer builds the suspense expertly, with plenty of twists and turns. A diver himself, he also shows an obvious love of the sea and an extreme distaste for drug smuggling. While the plot may be your basic 1980s drug-running story, the books contains excellent and detailed scuba and salvage descriptions.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cover-Up Conspiracy.”