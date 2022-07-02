Ernest Hemingway once said, “Write about what you know, don’t use unnecessary words, and don’t do it to be famous.” English-born Key Largo resident Nicholas Harvey took Hemingway’s advice to heart when he created this tropical adventure series based in Grand Cayman, the mecca of Caribbean scuba diving and a place Harvey visits frequently. The adventurous Harvey is as colorful as his protagonist. He has been a race car driver, a racing engineer and team manager, a mountaineer and a dive master. Since 2019 he has evolved into a full-time novelist.
Annabelle Jayne Bailey, the series’ protagonist, who goes by simply AJ, seems to be Harvey’s female alter ego. She is also from England, but now lives on Grand Cayman. She was a tomboy growing up, the center-forward for her soccer team and never academically inclined. She became hooked on diving as a teen and ultimately became a scuba instructor. After laboring through two years of A-levels so that her parents would continue to fund her diving passion, much to the chagrin of her CEO father and proper English mom, she packed it in moved to Grand Cayman to start her own diving business. Now she owns her own RIB boat, and with the assistance of pals Reg and Thomas, she takes out boatloads of tourist divers daily.
This story is told in three alternating time frames: 1945, 1997 and the present (which in this case is 2017). In 1945, a German U-boat smuggling gold for the fast sinking Third Reich purposely submerges itself on a reef off Grand Cayman. They planned to return and reclaim the fortune in gold later after the war and divide it up evenly among the crew. But things didn’t go as planned. Most of the crew lost their lives in a terrible storm. The last three of its sailors become stranded on a raft at sea. By the time they could be rescued, two were dead and the other on death’s doorway. Among the rescuers on the patrol boat that found them was AJ’s grandfather. Before he dies, the final German sailor tells her granddad about the fortune to be found somewhere on the bottom of the ocean.
In the second time frame, AJ is regaled for the umpteenth time by her ex-Royal Navy grandfather’s retelling and embellishing the story of the rescue, sending AJ’s imagination into overtime and ultimately becoming one of her reasons to move to Grand Cayman. The third timeframe is 2017, when AJ is actually seeking the wreck. Unfortunately, now she has competition. She isn’t the only person who has heard the legend of the missing Nazi fortune. A shady, unscrupulous descendent of a Nazi expatriate turned Argentinian has also heard similar stories and dreams of discovering the U-boat wreck himself. And he has almost unlimited funding from a billionaire as ruthless and underhanded as he is.
Now that I have told you more than I probably should have about the plot, let me make some comments. While there is some violence, it is not graphic. Past murders are briefly mentioned, the main characters are attacked by the antagonists and the discussion of World War II war crimes is brief. While it is not elegantly written and at times the punctuation is less than perfect, it is a fun read since the author spends his time keeping the plot moving rather than on intricate character development or overwrought ideas. The author also really knows what he is writing about, both in his descriptions of diving and those of both the geography and history of Grand Cayman itself. If I had two semi-criticisms, it’s that since I’m not a diver, I couldn’t always appreciate the technical details of scuba diving, and the 1945 sections seemed at times too long and took me out of the story. But overall, it was a fun read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”