Dr. Doug,
I read your article in the Jan. 7, 2023, Keys Citizen “Cigarette Ban on Beaches” with interest and some dismay:
Keep Key West Beautiful (http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/367/Keep-Key-West-Beautiful) has an active cigarette collection and recycling initiative.
Plogging the Keys (https://www.facebook.com/KeepKeyWestBeautiful/), a Key West City=sponsored group, part of Keep Key West Beautiful, has been actively picking up trash and cigarette butts in the city for several years and we know we are making an impact. I’ve attached our statistics for 2022 (see figure). You can find us on Facebook each week, reporting on our progress and listing our next locations for clean up.
And as noted by the editor at the end of your article, Monroe County DOES have a cigarette ban on all its beaches; the City of Key West is working on the same ordinance for its beaches
I’d appreciate it if you could let Gina, the letter writer, as well as your other readers, know that Monroe County and the City of Key West are keeping pace with Miami. And of course, they can join “Plogging the Keys” every Friday from 8-9 a.m. to clean up with us.
Thank you so much,
Jody Gross
Hi Jody,
Thank you for educating me and many other readers about this important and incredible work. I stand corrected. I was aware of the issues with cigarette butts on the Key West beaches but did not realize that Monroe County had already passed the ban. Nice to know it can happen.
There is something that I am certain you are aware of called the “One Health Initiative.” It has to do with human, animal and environmental health. Your efforts are perfectly aligned with these global goals.
Sadly, it is not just the beaches. Roadsides, sidewalks, parking lots, etc., have somehow become the world’s ashtray. It is all about educating individuals about the dangers of cigarette butts and teaching responsibility for one’s actions. How many times have you been driving behind a car only to see the driver toss their cigarette butt out the window? Not only is it an environmental hazard, but in some locations it can be a significant fire hazard as well.
It is NOT just cigarette butts that negatively impact the health of individuals, animals and our environment, but now, with e-cigarettes, Americans generated 2.7 million tons of consumer electronic waste, which includes e-cigarette waste, that ultimately ends up in landfills or incinerators.
According to The Truth Initiative (https://truthinitiative.org), an estimated 766,571 metric tons of cigarette butts make their way into the environment every year.
When e-cigarette and cigarette waste isn’t disposed of properly, it makes its way into the environment where it ends up polluting water, air and land with toxic chemicals, heavy metals and residual nicotine. E-cigarettes contain lithium batteries and the e-cigarette device itself contains hazardous substances such as lead and mercury.
Thank you for all you do. I did pass your note along to Gina as you requested and she was thrilled.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.