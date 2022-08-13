“The Wreck” is Landon Beach’s debut novel. His inexperience shows, but that did not ruin the book for me. I’ll explain more fully later in this review.

The book is a standalone novel taking place in Michigan on Lake Huron. The protagonists are Nate and Brooke Martin, a vacationing schoolteacher couple. As the story begins, Nate finds a 17th century gold coin one morning while walking along the beach. This was a highly unlikely occurrence since there was no evidence that any ships were used to transport gold during the 1700s, and no known gold-laden shipwrecks had ever been reported or recorded in this area. A local refers him to a reclusive, grouchy old Coast Guard widower retiree named Abner Hutch to see if there might be some explanation. Hutch becomes intrigued, and the story takes off from there.