J.E. Trent has lived in Hawaii for 22 years and effectively uses his knowledge of the area to enhance the reader’s experience. This comes through in many ways from his treatment of island family relationships to his use of lots of local colloquialisms.
“Death in Paradise” takes place on Kona. The protagonist is divorced Los Angeles Police Department detective Jessica Kealoha. Twenty years prior she had been a cop on Kona, but someone tried to frame her with stolen evidence. She quit when she got cleared, left her family and friends behind, and moved to the mainland. Her father, Mike Murphy, was white; her mother was Asian. His side of the family is law enforcement; her mother’s side is Japanese Yakuza. Jessica is exotically pretty, intelligent, loyal, feisty and strong both mentally and physically. She is the friend everyone wishes they had.
As the book begins, Jessica rushes back to Kona to bury her father and comfort her two sisters, Pua and Jasmine, after learning that her father died when his small plane mysteriously crashed. This is the first time she has been back since she left and should be a quick in-and-out trip. But when she arrives in Kona, things don’t seem right. Questions begin to pop up and nag her, such as the supposed mechanical failure of Mike’s plane when he was a fanatic on maintenance. Was his death truly an accident, or was he murdered? If so, who was responsible?
Mr. Lau, a Chinese billionaire from Macau who reputedly had connections to the Chinese Triad, had been pressuring Mike to sell his Aloha Village property. Locally, Lau owned the Ming Resort. He had been aggressively buying more property all over the island in hopes of creating a casino resort complex once gambling was legalized in Hawaii. Mike had been adamant about not selling. What was Mr. Lau’s hidden agenda? Who is the professional assassin Woo Ching, and what illegal activities does Lau secretly order him to do? What is Jessica’s Yakuza uncle Jin Tanaka’s real position of influence in Hawaii? How can she and her sisters save the financially overextended Aloha Village from foreclosure and ruin? Will all of this endanger Jessica and her sisters as well? What does Jessica’s highly trained and mysterious uncle Jack really do, and can he protect Jessica and her new boyfriend, Sam, from the Triad? All these questions and more soon lead Jessica to up-end her life, put in for retirement with the LAPD and move back to Kona.
Now, for some of my comments. I liked the use of Hawaiian pidgin and thought it added realism and local color to the story, but some people might find it distracting. I guess I’m biased since I’ve used the same writing tactic in my Jamaican books. The plot is average since many of the plot lines have been used by many other authors. To some, the villains may seem stereotypical. It was a short book and easy to read. I found the three sisters to be very likable, and the family was definitely stubborn with a strong determination to survive. Grammatically, the author constantly misused “towards” when “toward” would have been correct, and occasionally the author’s use of italics for a random phrase seemed inappropriate. Sam and Jessica’s romance seemed to happen a little too quickly after they met. Some solutions to problems seemed a bit convenient.
Despite these shortcomings, I found the book easy to read and that the story had mystery and intrigue. It was also refreshing to read a book about Hawaii written by someone who actually knows and understands the islands from having lived there for many years.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”