“Mobile pay phone. Night action. Pen. Clock. Door. Fire. I’ll tell them where I am. That I need help. That OSPREY was right. We have only six days … and that you have the red ledger.”
These are the final instructions that retired operative Henry Campbell gives his niece, Rose Larkin, before he and his wife are killed in their own home. The phone number he gives Rose to call is to a special “eyes-only” hotline in the White House’s Situation Room. The phone is answered by junior FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who babysits this line each night with instructions to run any incoming messages up the chain of command, first to the president’s chief of staff, Diane Farr, and then to James Hawkins, a senior advisor and veteran of the FBI’s national security division. Sutherland’s sole job is answering the phone and challenging the caller with a word or phrase to obtain a call sign that will authenticate and validate it.
In the 12 months that Sutherland has pulled this graveyard shift duty, this is only the second time the phone has rang. Peter contacts the required persons and goes about his business until he begins to wonder if he had signed the caller’s death warrant. And after accidentally meeting the fearful young lady at her aunt and uncle’s funeral, he decides to go against FBI rules for the first time in his career and try to keep her safe. This sets off a firestorm of activity. Thus begins the makings of a possible political maelstrom and national crisis in a political crime thriller involving a Russian plot that has been years in the making.
Author Matthew Quirk’s “The Night Agent” could be described as having been ripped from the headlines. It is a timely novel with a plot line based on Russian plans to become aggressive with its neighbors and to compromise any international forces that might interfere. You should definitely see some parallels with our current political situation. Quirk structures the story in a way that makes it palatable to readers who may have a wide range of political outlooks. It is not a high-brow espionage book like the ones produced by writers like John le Carré. I would call it more of a “popcorn” thriller. In case you need me to clarify that genre, it is the kind of thriller that makes you want to sit down and read it with a a drink and bowl of popcorn handy.
The story is told alternatively from Sutherland’s point of view as well as that of a Russian assassin. The plot has the tone, pacing and feel of Kiefer Sutherland’s “24.” It requires quite a bit of setup, resulting in erratic pacing for the first handful of chapters as the author bounces between multiple perspectives in an effort to introduce the characters and the plot’s background elements as quickly as possible. Things smooth out after that.
As with most political thrillers, the author’s main focus is on the plot. He wants to be sure to make something interesting happen in each chapter and to write a zeitgeist story with plenty of turning points and major reveals. The characters seem genuine and sympathetic, even though everyone is playing with hidden cards. Peter Sutherland isn’t written as a superhero. He’s a flawed, low-rung FBI agent who’s trying to survive the system and do the right thing while living in the shadow of his father’s alleged bad reputation. You might think of the book as a possible amalgamation of the works of John Grisham, Alex Berenson, David Baldacci and Nelson DeMille.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”