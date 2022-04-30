From my fourth-floor Key West balcony, I can see the patios of 56 other apartments. Of those 56 apartments, only four have a potted plant that resides there. That got me wondering, because when I lived in Chicago, almost everyone raised potted plants in their living room or sun room. These plants and their ability to grow in the frozen north, albeit in a heated apartment, was the subject of much Chicago discussion and conjecture.
I wondered why that obsessive collecting of plants in pots did not appear on the Key West balconies, where it was much easier to grow potted palms than in the frigid north. I attribute the passion for plants in pots to the desire to immerse ourselves in nature. Trees affect our body’s chemical nature, making us feel calmer. “Take a walk in the woods,” we are advised. “You will feel better.” Those trees will imbue us with their idea of patience and a long perspective within which to consider our dilemmas.
Trees consider catastrophic events, like a forest fire, as just one of those things. The effect of humans must also be put into perspective. Yes, we have extirpated trees to build boats and houses and toys for tots, as well as burning them to keep warm while we barbecue our steaks. But things are changing. Cheaper, less-destructive forms of creating energy are destined to prevail. Can trees outlast human’s destructive desires, too?
Inadvertently, humans have traveled the world spreading a fungus that attacks the chestnut and the elm. They imported beetles, which decimated the ash trees without a guilty thought. But we rallied. Keys Energy recently gave away free trees. Subaru pledged to plant 1 million trees. The decimated forests are steadily producing saplings.
Growing up in rural Nebraska, we heated with a wood burning furnace. We moved up to a coal furnace, then gas. Now, wind and solar energy will soon prevail. I just noticed an east breeze today. Wind is everywhere along this ocean coast. Solutions surround us. Enterprising innovators and inventors are joyously pursuing answers. Having had an inventor as a partner, I remember his enthusiasm for a new project.
Once I told him that I wanted a mobile for a space in the living room. “He asked how I was going to construct this piece of art, and I told him about hanging a string from the ceiling and balancing things on the string. He said solemnly, “Robin, that is not how you make a mobile. You start at the bottom and weigh each piece from the bottom up.”
He was delighted to comply when I indicated that maybe he should create the mobile. The wind is currently gently moving my inventor’s magnificent metal mobile. That kind of enthusiasm is alive and well in entrepreneurial America, not to mention our active industrial complex that sniffs a new opportunity for profit. Climate change is still our No. 1 problem, but change is nigh.
For instance, lithium, a common mineral mined in old digs in Great Britain and many other sites, will run batteries for a new energy source. How many things can be run on lithium batteries?
Trees can be left growing to fulfill their purpose, sequestering carbon, producing oxygen and … making us happy and calm. To remind you of their power, put a plant in a pot on your porch and breathe deeply.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.