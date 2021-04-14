Fiction can be broadly divided between literary and commercial categories. The lines between these two have been blurring. One reason is that readers are now looking for words that reach through to their hearts without needing a dictionary to understand the metaphors and images. But it is not always easy to get that literary feeling with some genres.
Sometimes when I read a thriller, I just want action, good characters and a great plot, and as long as the writing gets me there, all is fine. However, as I read more and more, I have found myself seeking talented authors who can successfully blend any genre with the kind of narrative that stays with you, whispers in your ears and literally creates a movie in your mind. Jem Tugwell has accomplished this feat with “Dishonoured.”
Do you believe in fate? What about bad luck? Do you believe in the Jamaican proverb, “The higher the monkey climbs, the more him expose?” How long do you think it takes for an idyllic life to crumble? Not long at all. One moment. One tiny moment. One crazy moment when time stops, and the worst happens. Tugwell addresses these issues in this book.
In this psychological thriller, Dan Mendoza seemingly has a life other people envy and covet. He has worked hard for 18 years, defied the odds, and has risen from virtually nowhere and overcome obstacles to become a principal of an investment management firm. He has a supportive, lovely wife and two good children. He is making more money and lives better than anything he could ever have hoped for. And things are about to get even better. His firm is being sold and he will soon be set for life, and he will have nothing but limitless time to devote to his family. But the best day of his life is about to turn into the worst. Dan steps onto the subway with a stranger. Four stops later he is a sexual offender who has lost everything. Who hated him enough to destroy him? And why?
I have read many stories where lives unravel, sending that person from the top to rock bottom, but Dan’s story hit me especially hard. A snap of the finger, and he’s in the gutter. And Dan’s fate continues to become darker and more depressing with each page. My emotions surged along with his. The unfairness of it all. The pain of seeing everything Dan had built being stolen from him. I became angry. With each chapter, I kept saying things can’t possibly get worse. But I was wrong. And Dan struggles using top-down analysis to assess the viable suspects and to begin to recover any of his former life using the age-old logic of following the money. But finally, the thicker the darkness became, the better it felt when one light and then another finally appeared, and more light began to appear at the end of the tunnel.
The story is told in the first person. Dan is a flawed protagonist but one who generates an incredible amount of sympathy. Everything Dan uncovers and the way he goes about it seemed plausible to me. The chapters are short, and the story moves quickly. I never would have predicted the conclusion. The final chapter almost brings the novel full circle.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of 'A Treasure Conspiracy.'