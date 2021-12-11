Dear Dr. Doug,
I have an 11-year-old Jack Russell terrier. I noticed an ugly lump under one of her nipples and brought her to my vet for a checkup. The vet said that it should be removed and she should also be spayed at the same time. Because of her age, the vet wants to do a bunch of expensive tests first before the anesthesia and surgery. Why can’t she just take off the mass? It’s not that big. Are all of these tests necessary? I can’t afford them, but I want to get that thing cut off.
— MD
Dear MD,
Mammary cancer is the most common cancer in older intact (not spayed) female dogs. Since mammary cancer in dogs, just as in humans, is a very serious disease, it is wise to make sure that there is nothing else going on with your pet prior to performing anesthesia or any surgical procedures.
For instance, mammary cancer often metastasizes to the lungs. First off, if that has already happened, you will want to know because that may change how you feel about surgery. It will also affect the prognosis and how the pet is medically managed after the surgical mastectomy (i.e., will it need chemotherapy). More importantly, anesthetizing a patient that has tumors in the lungs is much more critical than anesthetizing a young puppy with perfectly healthy lungs.
I often hear that people are afraid of anesthesia, and they put off necessary procedures because of that fear. However, they are not willing to pay the money to ensure that their pet is in optimal condition to receive anesthesia. Then, if something bad happens, it is a self-fulfilling prophecy: “I never should have anesthetized my pet. I knew something bad was going to happen!”
A “pre-anesthesia” examination with a minimum of blood analysis and X-rays is an excellent recommendation and, more importantly, is good medicine. It likely would have caught potential problems in advance and then the doctor would have been able to avoid the bad outcome.
Let me give you an example: Not too long ago I was in a car accident and injured my arm. I needed to have surgery to fix the problem. In human medicine, it is MANDATORY to have a pre-surgical workup prior to any anesthesia. In my case, the doctor required a blood test, a urine test, an electrocardiogram and chest X-rays. Since, other than my arm, I was in excellent health, it seemed like an excessive waste of time and money. But, as the doctor explained, a physical examination can discover problems on the outside, but not what is hiding on the inside.
As far as the pre-anesthesia testing fees go, consider it insurance. I had a 15-year-old dog come in for dental care. I did a pre-anesthesia examination and found a problem with the heart. We postponed the dental procedure, treated the heart and then reevaluated the pet a month later. At this time the heart problem was under control, anesthesia was uneventful, the dental cleaning was performed, several diseased teeth were extracted and the pet is now doing great!
Veterinary anesthesia is very safe nowadays. We use the same anesthetics found in human hospitals and the anesthetic monitoring equipment is state-of-the-art.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.