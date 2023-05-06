On Friday, May 5, the Florida Legislature dropped its white hanky, declared sine die and partied in Tallahassee like sixth-graders on the last day of school. Shenanigans abounded as these good, back-slapping folks congratulated themselves on a most successful assault on Florida’s historic home rule.

I suspect they nodded humbly and smiled knowingly when Gov. Ron DeSantis thanked them for allowing him to keep his day job while he continues his quest for a presidential nomination. The Legislature overwhelmingly approved exempting the governor from a Florida law that requires elected officials to resign their jobs if they’re running for something else.