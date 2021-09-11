Dear Dr. Doug,
I have a few herps [reptiles] that I keep as pets. Specifically, I have an iguana, a Burm [Burmese python] and a ball [ball python]. I just found out that they have to be registered in Florida. When I asked about getting them registered, I was told that I missed the deadline and now these animals are considered illegal. These are my pets. I don’t use them for breeding. I’ve had the ball for 18 years. I consider them all part of my family. I want to get them registered, but I was told that if I contact the FWC [Fish and Wildlife Commission] for a permit, they will be confiscated and killed and I will be fined. What should I do? What if they get sick and I have to take one to a veterinarian. Will I get turned in? Please advise!
— Jason
Dear Jason,
You are correct, the effective date for the new rules was April 29. To give reptile owners a grace period, the FWC extended the deadline to July 28. By that time, owners of reptiles on the Florida prohibited species list had to apply for a permit and have any qualifying animals PIT tagged. FWC also granted a 180-day grace period to upgrade their outdoor caging requirements which now expires Oct. 26.
Per the FWC website (https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives), persons or businesses in possession of the listed prohibited reptiles for commercial sale use had until July 28, to liquidate their inventory in Florida. These species may not be possessed for commercial sale purposes in Florida after July 28, except green iguanas or tegus possessed by qualifying entities under a limited exception commercial use permit. It does not sound like this rule applies in your case.
As a matter of interest, the following reptiles are on the Florida Prohibited Species List:
• Yellow anaconda (Eunectes notaeus)
• Beni anaconda (Eunectes beniensis)
• DeSchauensee’s anaconda (Eunectes deschauenseei)
• Brown tree snake (Boiga irregularis)
• Indian or Burmese python (Python molurus)
• Reticulated python (Python reticulatus)
• Northern African python (Python sebae)
• Southern African python (Python natalensis)
• Amethystine python (Morelia amethistinus)
• Scrub python (Morelia kinghorni)
• Green anaconda (Eunectes murinus).
• Nile monitor (Varanus niloticus)
• Green iguana (Iguana iguana)
• Tegus (genera Salvator and Tupinambis, all species)
As you can see, your ball python is not on the list, so it does not need to be registered — only your iguana and Burmese. No, a veterinarian will not turn you in if you need medical attention for your pets.
I called FWC and talked with their spokesperson, Carli Segelson, regarding your other concerns. Her response was, “Tell people who are in possession of these animals that they need to contact us and we will work with them to get them into compliance. We do not intend on taking any animals, but to get people in compliance with their pets.”
For anyone else that has any of these species, please do not ever release in the wild! The FWC has an Exotic Pet Amnesty Day program that allows people to surrender, without penalty, pets they no longer wish to keep. You can find more information about the program on there website: https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives/amnesty-program.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.