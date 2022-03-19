What does that mean? As we’ve been photographing in homes for my book project, it’s become apparent what gives each house its personality. It’s all about the accessories, personal collections, art and handmade items. Sometimes it’s the use of color. It’s often a collection amassed over a lifetime that tells the story of the homeowner’s life, but sometimes a painting bought yesterday suddenly proves to be the very thing that was missing.
If you look, really look at the rooms in your home, you should be able to tell if something needs editing or if something is missing, even if you don’t know what that is. Sometimes a simple thing like placing the right vase on a side table, or a pile of books on a coffee table to make a room inviting and looking lived in. Maybe it’s placing that vase on top of a book, rather than standing alone, that make a more visually interesting grouping. A group of similar items in different shapes and sizes might look better than just one. Sometimes you have to play around with a few items, trying different ways to make an arrangement.
I’m often asked, “How do you find the houses for your books?” When I choose a house to have photographed and to write about, it’s because that house reveals everything wonderful about it, and what makes it a home that someone cares about. It is reflective of its owner. It has a story to tell. But this doesn’t mean that it’s camera ready. A room looks different with eyes wide open, than it does if you squint or cover one eye with your hand. Isolating individual areas as if you’re taking a photograph or creating a still life painting is a good way to figure out what looks good and appeals to you. This is why we take “scouting” shots before photographing a room, so the stylist can plan the props that will enliven each room and bring out its best features. Sometimes it means simply exchanging one item for another in a certain space. Or it might be adding some flowers for color or grouping a collection for maximum impact, rather than spreading the items about in various areas.
If you’re tweaking your home because you think your house looks tired or you simply want a fresh look with little effort try this: Take photographs of every area of a room and then study the photographs. Ask yourself if the items in each photograph need rearranging, editing or maybe could be enhanced with the addition of one more thing. This is how I approach a book or magazine project, whether I’m styling it myself or working with a stylist. Propping is meant to enhance and bring out the best features of the home and to enliven it, even when people aren’t in it.
When I visit someone for the first time, it is with anticipation. So, when the front door opens it’s that first impression that sets the stage for how you want your home to reflect your lifestyle. The other day, for example, when we were photographing a home for my book, the first thing I noticed, before even looking around, was the scent. A lovely-smelling candle was set on a side table, giving off the faintest orange blossom scent. Beside it was a bouquet of flowers in the colors reflected in the room beyond. Immediately this area gave off a signal created by the homeowner. In another home all it took to set the mood was a bowl filled with colorful necklaces from Fantasy Fest, set on a small pedestal, and the first thing you saw when you opened the front door. This house telegraphed “playful.” Something as simple as a large white urn filled with palm fronds is all it takes to “prop” like a pro.
You know that feeling you get when you drive over the bridge after being away? That’s the way you want to feel when you open your front door. It’s that “Aaaah, it’s good to be home” feeling. So when sprucing up your home or redecorating from scratch remember just one rule: If it feels good, you know you’re on the right track.
A decorator friend once said, “a simple criteria for buying something decorative for your home is: It’s well-designed, it’s good value, you love it, or you can’t live without it.”
After two years of staying home more than ever before, after working and really living in our homes, after demanding more from our homes than we ever did, we’ve become more aware of what our homes can contribute to our well-being. One approach to a new look is to simplify. Simplicity can be very empowering. It represents restraint, uncomplicated, a life lived with clarity of purpose, not burdened with pointless worries, soul-depleting obligations, sticking to what is personally important and editing out the unnecessary. If you keep this in mind, it should be easy to look at your rooms with a fresh eye.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.