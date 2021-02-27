Dear Dr. Doug,
I live next to a vacation rental home on a canal. The other day there were manatees in the canal. I took my daughter out to watch them. Several other neighbors also came out as well. The people renting the house next to me started squirting the manatees with a garden hose and eventually the manatees came over to drink the fresh water directly from the hose. Of course, the renters were taking tons of photographs. I politely told the man it was illegal to feed or water the manatee and he then proceeded to berate me in front of my daughter and neighbors, saying that I should mind my own business and “Thanks for ruining his vacation!” Isn’t it illegal to feed and water manatees? Who can I call if I see this happening again?
— Bill Sears
Dear Bill,
You are absolutely correct! I am so sorry you had to experience this negative person. There are truly some really ignorant, selfish people out there. I don’t think I would have been as polite as you.
Here you go, right from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website:
Manatees are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, the Endangered Species Act of 1973 and the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978. It is illegal to feed, harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, annoy or molest manatees.
Examples of illegal activities include:
• Giving food or water to manatees, or using food or water to attract manatees.
• Separating a mother and calf.
• Disturbing manatee mating herds.
• Pursuing or chasing manatees either while swimming or with a vessel.
• Disturbing resting manatees.
• Hitting, jumping on, standing on, holding on to or attempting to ride manatees.
• Blocking a manatee’s path.
• Fishing for or attempting to hook or catch a manatee.
Tips for viewing manatees:
• Wear polarized sunglasses so you can see where manatees are located underwater.
• Watch manatees from a distance to limit disturbance. Be mindful of resting manatees.
• If a manatee stops feeding, swims toward you or changes its behavior, you are too close.
• Speak quietly and avoid making loud noises when you are near wildlife areas to avoid disturbance.
• Watch out for “swirling” when manatees dive. The swirls look like a large “footprint” on the water’s surface. Keep you boat away from these swirls.
The next time you encounter this situation here are some numbers you can contact (also, get some photos to provide to the FWC):
• Call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-FWCC (3922).
• #FWC on cellphones.
• Text Tip@MyFWC.com to report manatee deaths, injuries, harassment, accidents, or ones orphaned or distressed.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.