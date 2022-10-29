After Halloween, the pumpkin is now a bothersome relic. The quirky costumes are discarded in a colorful heap. Sitting on the window sill is the still smiling jack-o’-lantern.
The smile should have been a grim grin, according to a Celtic-Irish legend. The Irish, who brought the concept of vegetable carving to America, created sinister smiles on long-faced turnips for Halloween. They were invoking Stingy Jack, who, in legend, cleverly won a battle for his soul with the Devil by slipping the silver coin the Devil gave him into his pocket next to a Crucifix. Stingy Jack was especially well-equipped to keep evil spirits from entering the house by scaring them away from the open window.
Our pumpkins are cuter and less frightening than the Celtic turnip’s version, but the remnants of that legend still prevail in America. We have lost the colorful Stingy, but kept the Jack, the window and the evil spirits.
The kids ask, “What’s next?”
Waste not.
Explain to the children that Jack would rather be cooked in a warm oven than rot. In the oven, he is simply getting a costume change, from Stingy Jack into Robin’s Magic Pumpkin Soup, where he can hide and not be discovered until next Halloween when he and his brothers will magically be reincarnated to battle evil spirits for another year.
Using your sharp knife, cut the pumpkin into chunks and put them on a flat roasting pan. Slide the pan into a 400 degree oven for 30 minutes.
When done, allow to cool. Use a dull knife to scrape the innards of the pumpkin away from the peels. Discard the peels. Squish the insides of the pumpkin with clean hands. It is sensually liberating. We seldom get to revel in the sense of touch.
The joy of this activity for a child is unmeasurable! Ask them to create a song to sing while squishing:
Squishy, squashy
Squeeze the pulp
Turn the pumpkin into goop
Make the good soup super-dup
Add all kinds of yummy spice
Orange food is really nice
Squishy, squashy
Squishy, squashy
Pumpkin soup!
Robin’s Magic Pumpkin SoupPour the squished results into a blender.
Add:
Fresh chopped coriander
Chopped onion
Dash of olive oil.
Ginger
Rosemary
Other spices to taste
2 tablespoons honey
Can of condensed veggie soup
1 cup apple juice
Then blend and warm.
Tell the children about Stingy Jack and that you can conjure up his twin sister, the spook “Stingy Jill.” Allow them to taste only one teaspoonful. Do not let them taste more of this delicious treat until lunch. The soup is special. (Make it so desirable that you don’t risk rejection of the entire bowl.)
If the kids are old enough, they should pour their own portions. That way, they can size their own serving. Serve in colorful bowls or cups.
Picky dinner devils, begone!
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.