Thousands of pumpkins have been sold in the last few weeks. Jack-o’-lantern faces grin from orange spheres. Families carefully insert a lit candle, or safer, a battery operated light, to create the glow in a head come alive with the magic of Halloween.
All of these art projects are destined to rot before being usefully eaten. This is not a lesson that I would like the kids to absorb. Waste, although inevitable at times, should be avoided whenever possible.
Making pumpkin seeds will assuage my guilt at wasting food. Pumpkin bread is another satisfying choice.
To roast the pumpkin flesh, cut it into sections and combine with spices such as cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, ginger and allspice. Mix the spices with olive oil and coat the pumpkin flesh with the mixture. Roast in a 400-degree oven for 30 minutes. If they smell too good, spoon the pumpkin directly into waiting open mouths. Or, to microwave the slices of gourd, set temperature on high for 15 minutes.
When I was a young mother on a small budget, I bemoaned the waste but found a way to salvage some kid-oriented fun from the fecund seeds. If planted, each seed would grow into a vine and would contain more full-sized October orbs. Crack the seed shell open to display the energized pip that will create the vine. Each of these things will amaze a child who has never seen them before. Their wonder is your reward.
I harvested the seeds with youngsters gladly grabbing the mass of seeds from the pumpkin’s interior and depositing them into a waiting colander to be cleansed of their stringy parts. This is an especially gooey task that youngsters will relish.
After being thoroughly rinsed in a colander, we put the seeds into a bowl filled with salt water. Lots of salt! At least half a cup. Soak the seeds overnight to absorb the salt into the seed pip. This will prevent grains of salt forming while assuring the seeds satisfy the saltiest passions.
The next morning the kids will be eager to see what happens next. You don’t need to disappoint them. Pour the salt water and seeds through the calendar and dump the wet seeds on a large flat pan to pop into the oven at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. (The temperature and times can change. The more liquid absorbed by the seeds, the longer they need to roast before they are crisp. The lower the temperature, the longer the roasting time.) The seeds are finished when they are bone dry. Scrape them into a large shallow dish and serve. The kids can eat them whole, both outside and inside are yummy. They are nutritious enough to be devoured at breakfast time.
A handful of seeds are low in calories. They’re full of fiber, iron, potassium and magnesium. Congratulate yourself on an excellent endeavor and pop some of those yum-yums into your mouth. They are good eating for grown-ups, as well.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.