By the time I was 10, cooking dinner for seven was, well, a piece of cake. (Sorry about that.) Sharp knives, hot stove, boiling water and fry pans. I was the oldest of five under 8; mom needed a hand and I had two.

She wasn’t what I’d call an adventurous cook, but she taught me my way around the kitchen. There was enough grocery money for the basics and I learned a lot about the one-pot, everything-left-in-the refrigerator cooking that kept us fed. One grandmother offered up bread-making skills (she baked every day). The other showed me the joys of mixing sugar, eggs, butter and flour.