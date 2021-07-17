Lately I’ve been going to art and craft shows, a few yard sales and farmers and artisan markets. I’ve also been watching a lot of HGTV shows and picked up some interesting crafting techniques.
Summertime seems like a good time to experiment with new craft ideas. I always pick flowers and greens while traveling and press them into my journal. I love coming upon a page I wrote while living in Michael Pelkey’s house on Grinnell. Across the street was a lovely delicate tree that looks like a Linden tree. Taped to the page is a sprig of pressed leaves to remind me of that winter. The deep-green color is as fresh as when I pressed it two years ago. In another journal I have pressed lavender from a trip to the south of France. These are tangible items that lend another dimension to my writing of those experiences.
But on one HGTV show about a house renovation, the host took large ferns and blossoming flowers from the surrounding fields to create a scene or collage for framing. She made a group of 10-by-12-inch prints that were stunning under glass. But here’s the trick: I have always used the tried-and-true method of putting flowers, in full bloom, between pieces of paper towels and then weighted them down with a stack of books.
This method of drying takes several weeks. The host of the HGTV show had a day to create the artwork. She put the blossoms and ferns between paper towels and then between two bricks and microwaved them for a few minutes. Voila! Instant pressed flowers. She then arranged and mounted them on watercolor paper and framed each one. The arrangements were stunning original artwork. They reminded me of Key West artist Dawn Wilkins’ artwork shown at Art@830 Gallery on Caroline.
Another craft project that’s easy to do is decoupage on shells. At one of the craft shows, a woman from England was displaying her decoupage created from decorative napkins applied to the inside of large clam shells. After coating the shell with Polycrylic or diluted Elmer’s glue, she adhered the napkin to the inside, making sure to press down and smooth so that the napkin adhered to the shell without wrinkles or bubbles.
When dry, you apply several coats of the acrylic finish to the surface, allowing each to dry (about 10 minutes). Trim the excess napkin around the rim of the shell. To create a finished look, she painted the rim of the shell with gold. You can use a gold, waterproof pen to do this. The designs did not require any cutting out as you would do normally with decoupage.
The napkins had a variety of overall designs like leaves, flowers, some with sayings. Smaller shells were done the same way, but made into Christmas ornaments. This is a good time to start those holiday decorations and gifts. These would make nice hostess presents at Christmastime and can be personalized with names of friends and family.
I love setting a creative table with a color scheme. One of my favorites is green and white. I often use large palm leaves as placemats. Wash them, then iron them flat before using. I always have a bouquet of flowers in a color like pink roses or orange lilies and then match the napkins to that color. Right now, I have hurricane lamps filled a few inches with dried green peas, on top of which I placed fat, white candles. I also use red beans or rice or any dried food that goes with my color scheme.
It’s easy to make oversized (22-inch square) napkins. Most fabric comes 45 inches wide, which means you can get four napkins from a yard and a half of fabric. Turn all raw edges under 1/4-inch and press. Turn under another 1/4-inch and press again. Stitch hem all around to finish. I love having a stack of different colors and patterned napkins for different occasions and they’re fun to make. Remember, if you get started on a project now there’s a chance you’ll finish by Christmas, taking into account life’s interruptions.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.