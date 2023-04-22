I went to a huge pet expo a couple of weeks ago. There were literally millions of products on display, but one in particular caught my attention, especially being a resident of the Keys — a Bufo (Cane) Toad First Aid Kit.

Kit

This Bufo or Cane Toad First Aid Kit contains everything you will need to properly care for your pet if it gets exposed to a Bufo toad. Please note: you will still need to take your pet to the emergency room immediately after administering the first aid.

Rainy season is fast approaching. With the spring/summer rains come many dangers to us and our pets. Mosquitoes, of course, are a huge problem — these have been talked about several times recently. But, of significant concern, is the emergence of the potentially deadly Bufo toad.