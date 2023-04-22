This Bufo or Cane Toad First Aid Kit contains everything you will need to properly care for your pet if it gets exposed to a Bufo toad. Please note: you will still need to take your pet to the emergency room immediately after administering the first aid.
I went to a huge pet expo a couple of weeks ago. There were literally millions of products on display, but one in particular caught my attention, especially being a resident of the Keys — a Bufo (Cane) Toad First Aid Kit.
Rainy season is fast approaching. With the spring/summer rains come many dangers to us and our pets. Mosquitoes, of course, are a huge problem — these have been talked about several times recently. But, of significant concern, is the emergence of the potentially deadly Bufo toad.
Of all the potentially injurious wild animals we have here in the Keys, I have seen more Bufo-related deaths in dogs than any other cause. Now is a good time for a quick review of this potential danger to our pets — yes, both dogs and cats.
The Bufo toad (Rhinella marina, formerly Bufo marinus) is an invasive exotic species found throughout the islands. This large amphibian, which also goes by the name of “cane toad,” is mostly nocturnal. If the toad feels threatened or is attacked, it secretes a toxin from the large parotid glands behind the eyes and ears that contains epinephrine, norepinephrine, dopamine, serotonin, bufotenine, bufagenins and bufotoxins. These toxins can cause profound cardio-toxicity (affect the heart) and can kill your pet quickly if it is ingested. A dog or cat only needs to lick or bite into the toad to be intoxicated.
I have heard stories that a pet can be poisoned if a toad has been soaking in the pet’s water bowl, but I have not seen a case. Regardless, if you see toads in your pet’s dish, clean it out thoroughly. If you handle a toad, wash your hands with lots of soap and water — it is best to wear gloves. Leaving pet food/water bowls outside at night will attract Bufo toads. If you let your pets out after dark or in the early morning hours, it is advised that you monitor them and their activities — especially after a rain.
Signs that your pet has come into contact with this poison are excessive salivation (drooling and foaming), color of gums and tongue become darker red (brick red), pawing at mouth, walking unsteady or loss of coordination, difficulty breathing and crying. Poison can rapidly produce seizures and death.
What you should do if you suspect Bufo toad contact:
• Remain calm.
• Immediately rinse out your pet’s mouth with water, using a hose or kitchen spray nozzle. Lower your pet’s head downward so that the water is running out of the mouth and draining out. Rinse from side to side of your pet’s mouth. Try to prevent your pet from swallowing the water. The goal is to get the poison out of the mouth without getting any more into the digestive tract. This is to minimize the amount of poison ingested by your pet. DO NOT rub the gums while rinsing — that just massages the poison through the tissue faster.
• AFTER you rinse your pet’s mouth out, call your veterinarian.
• Quickly, but carefully, transport your pet to the emergency hospital. The quicker you get veterinary assistance the greater the chance that your pet will survive.
While at the pet expo I found this excellent Cane Toad First Aid Kit for pet owners. Note: I do NOT get paid by this company to endorse the product. That said, I highly recommend any dog or outdoor cat owner in the Keys to invest in one of these safety kits. It may make a difference between having a live or dead pet.
Never take the wait-and-see approach if your pet has contacted a Bufo toad. The poison is deadly — if your pet is exposed, have it treated immediately. When caught in time, it is treatable!
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.