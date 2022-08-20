The Marne River is dry. The Seine, The Poe, Rhine and Oise are dry. Europe is suffering its worst drought in 1,000 years.

So is Colorado, where farmers open corn ears to find withered small kernels unfit for even cattle feed. Old water rights compacts that go back over a century are being called into effect. Without water, everything else is in jeopardy. Centuries-old quarrels between neighbors are relevant again and being refought.

Recommended for you