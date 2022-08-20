The Marne River is dry. The Seine, The Poe, Rhine and Oise are dry. Europe is suffering its worst drought in 1,000 years.
So is Colorado, where farmers open corn ears to find withered small kernels unfit for even cattle feed. Old water rights compacts that go back over a century are being called into effect. Without water, everything else is in jeopardy. Centuries-old quarrels between neighbors are relevant again and being refought.
This seems an abstract idea in far away places and of little importance to me on this rain drenched island. But then, a hurricane cut off the electricity to my fourth-floor apartment. There was no pump to get water up to my toilet or shower. My bottled water suddenly became very valuable.
This country was explored by pioneers who traveled via rivers. There were no roads. Entrepreneurs quickly saw the value in transporting goods via water. Wagons were ever so slow. There were only horse trails. No roads.
River barges began transporting huge amounts of produce necessary for a functioning and growing society. When the water dries upland the river gets shallow, barges must carry lighter loads of goods. Profits decline when the barge of wheat is only half-full because the river water is shallow. Half the people are fed.
When the water dries, unusual things are found on land that was once covered by a protective layer of water that hid secrets. Lake Mead is drying and corpses have revealed themselves. Accidental drownings, suicides, murders? Their stories are lost under the water, even as their remains are revealed.
In Key West, we let the precious rain water flow into the salty ocean without a second thought. To improve the quality of the water used for watering plants, consider collecting rain water instead of using the chlorinated water found in our taps. When leaving on vacation, the rainwater can be put into plastic bottles. Poke holes in the necks of the bottles and bury the bottles, neck down, in the potted plant. If tap water is the only option, put the water in an open container on the shelf for 24 hours. The chlorine will evaporate into the air in a day. Think of it as “aging” your water.
Water in the plastic jar will slowly drip from the holes and keep the plant moist for weeks. You can tell when a pot needs watering by seeing if the dirt has pulled away from the edges of the pot. This process can be applied to a larger area by using a rain barrel. Plastic ones will work as well as old-fashioned wooden barrels. If you don’t like the blue plastic, consider covering it with wire and growing vines over the outside.
Make a personal greenhouse for a plant by enclosing it in a clear plastic bag and placing it in low light. It will enjoy the moist air of its individual greenhouse.
“Water, water, everywhere. Until it isn’t.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.