Dear Dr. Doug,
I live on Cudjoe Key. I was surprised to see this Eastern diamondback rattlesnake in my driveway yesterday. With the cool weather we have been having I would have thought that they would all be hibernating by now. Anyway, I thought you might want to let your readers know they are still around. Also, now that there are no animal emergency hospitals in the Keys anymore, what should I do if one of my dogs gets bitten? My neighbor said her vet recommended the rattlesnake vaccine.
Thank you,
— JN
Dear JN,
Thanks for the letter and photo. One correction, rattlesnakes don’t hibernate, they brumate (mammals hibernate). And, here in the Keys it does not even get cold enough on our coldest days for them to do that. They are potentially active all year here in the islands.
Fortunately, even though we do have venomous snakes in the Keys, the numbers for snake bites is amazingly low. To put things in perspective, my previous hospital averaged more than 21,000 patient visits per year. In the 24 years I was in practice I had only treated a total of four snake bite envenomations in dogs (just three dogs as one was bitten twice a year apart).
There are now several companies that make a rattlesnake vaccine. Although the rattlesnake vaccine is in the Keys, it is not stipulated as a recommended vaccine by the American Animal Hospital Association’s guidelines for canine vaccinations.
The vaccination itself was developed to be effective against Western diamondback rattlesnake venom. We only have the Eastern diamondback rattlesnake here in the Keys.
There is some supposed vaccine cross reactivity with the Eastern diamondback rattlesnake, but it is ineffective against the water moccasin (cottonmouth) and the coral snake, the other two venomous snakes we have in Monroe County.
That said, the vaccine is not expensive, especially when compared to the cost of treatment for an actual rattlesnake bite (which can be very expensive). With any vaccine, there are always potential side effects and bad reactions (usually less than 1%). So, you will have to decide if it is worth the cost or risk — factoring in that it is intended for a species of snake that we don’t have here in the Keys.
The best advice I can give you, regardless of whether or not you decide to get the vaccine for your dogs, is that if one of your dogs is bitten, get it to a veterinarian immediately — meaning you will have to drive to Miami. An envenomated dog still needs to be treated, even if it has been vaccinated with the rattlesnake vaccine. Keep it calm and quiet as activity increases the spread of venom.
One last comment for those who let your dogs “run around outside.” I have to interject my two cents for your dog’s sake: We do have a dog leash law in Monroe County. Loose dogs are at risk for serious injuries (hit by cars, dog fights, alligators, rattlesnakes, etc.). Even more so, loose dogs are a serious threat to local wildlife like Key deer, marsh rabbits, many birds species and more.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.