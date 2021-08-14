A onetime New York journalist, adjunct professor of journalism and English teacher, A.C. Fuller now writes stories about the media, politics and technology. “The Crime Beat: Episode 1 New York,” a 196-page novella, is the first installment of a nine-novella series. Even as short as the first book is, the second is only 126 pages and the third is a meager 166 pages. As you might expect, Book 1 ends on an abrupt cliffhanger designed to leave the reader unfulfilled and wanting to read the subsequent novella.
The shelves are so packed with books about oddball pairings of flawed protagonists who somehow become a productive team that it is hard to stand out from the crowd. They are fire and water but, somehow, they get along just fine. In this case we have Jane Cole, a widowed, white newspaper crime reporter who is under the gun from her editor to bring him a big, juicy story. She is paired with Robert Warren, a one-legged Black New York cop who has been suspended for using unnecessary force on a white suspect. The reason for his suspension is that Jane wrote him up in her newspaper for his transgression just when he was being considered for a promotion, and now the police department is using him as a political football to divert attention from white cops guilty of profiling and roughing up Black suspects. His career may very likely be over, and he harbors a grudge against Jane for his problems. But he ends up having some key information about a murder that puts them together on the track of the killers. Between them, they use their specialized contacts and skills to solve the crime.
Jane is somewhat two-dimensional. On one side, she’s a hard-hitting, kick-ass journalist with spunk and drive; on the other side, she’s a woman tortured by her past. Neither of these completely connect. She’s also the stereotypical black-haired, blue-eyed person writers seem to love, and the author concentrates on that instead of her supposedly being the best journalist at her newspaper.
Now, a brief synopsis of the plot: From the sixth story of a New York rooftop, a mysterious sniper fires a single .50 caliber round and kills a billionaire internet mogul who is standing on the marble steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art after attending an affair there. Jane desperately needs a story and suspended NYPD cop Robert, who is desperate to clear his name, team up despite the fact that neither trusts the other. Together, they uncover a plot so ruthless that it shocks the conscience and so expansive that it can rock the world. I’ll stop here so as not to spoil your reading experience.
This is a quick read that might be perfect to break up some longer reads. The story had a good flow and pace and never really bogged down. The dialog and editing were fine. Some of it was a little unrealistic. At times, it seemed that the breaks happened too easily. I thought a one-legged cop was also a bit unrealistic. As one might expect, Jane’s attitude about Robert changes and evolves over the course of the book as she finds out the true reasons for the actions that got him suspended. Some animal lovers might find the abuse of the dog, Jefferson, to be unsettling. All in all, Fuller kept my interest from beginning to end.
Reviewed by David Beckwith author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’