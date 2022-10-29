I was both sickened and heartbroken to read of the dogs of a transient renter who killed a Key deer. There has to be accountability and, I think in this case, it rests with the owner of the transient rental. These owners who rent, especially in neighborhoods, have a responsibility to the neighborhood to vet their prospective tenants, including limiting the size and temperament of any animals that they want to bring. Although money will not bring back that deer, the property owner should be significantly fined to send a message to other rental owners.
The other terrible incidents you recounted should also have accountability. After suffering the trauma of the people involved, I can see they would just want to move on. But the owners of these dogs that are allowing their dogs off leash should feel the weight of responsibility.
I had a personal experience with my dog biting someone on our property. We had two dogs that we allowed outside unleashed in our fence-enclosed private property. We kept the gate locked on the outside to discourage unauthorized entrance to our property. We kept the inside of the gate unlocked for our convenience. A FedEx delivery person reached through the gate and unlocked it, uninvited. My Scottie, who is very territorial, started barking at him and the delivery person used the box he was delivering to keep the dog at bay. I think this act encouraged our Scottie to attack him and nipped him on the ankle. FedEx has a policy of reporting animal bites to the local authority. I did not feel the fault lay with us but with the FedEx employee who trespassed onto our property. I had entertained some thoughts of filing a trespassing charge with the police but did not.
We have had dogs for 50 years and have been scrupulous about their healthcare including required vaccinations. It was absurd that we had to quarantine this dog considering I had all the documentation proving those facts.
Animal Control finally called back to check on the dog’s health, i.e. developing rabies, and released it from official quarantine. The call long after the incident seemed to be perfunctory. The only things I could have done differently would have been to lock the gate on the inside, but really never anticipated that someone would be so bold as to unlock a clearly locked gate when there was a doorbell with instructions beside the gate handle.
Thanks for listening. I never miss your columns.
J.S., Key West
Dear J.S.,
Thank you for your message. I agree 100% with you. You bring up several important issues. I agree we have a problem with transient rentals and people from the campgrounds with dogs. These non-locals don’t understand the effects that their dogs have on our local wildlife. I, too, agree that the owners or managers of the properties should be responsible for educating their tenants. If one of their renters’ dogs creates a problem, they need to be held accountable. The same goes for the owners of the campgrounds.
Regarding your personal dog bite incident: if you didn’t, you need to have a very clear, obvious sign posted on your gates that states “Beware of Dog!” Sadly, even if people were to jump over your fence and get bitten, you can still get sued. And, your dog may still end up in quarantine or doggie jail. That is part of the “dog bite” law — even if it wasn’t your fault.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.