Pit Bull

It is the responsibility of the owner to control aggressive dogs by having them leashed, fenced, muzzled or whatever it takes. It is almost always the owner’s fault when there is a bite incident.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

I was both sickened and heartbroken to read of the dogs of a transient renter who killed a Key deer. There has to be accountability and, I think in this case, it rests with the owner of the transient rental. These owners who rent, especially in neighborhoods, have a responsibility to the neighborhood to vet their prospective tenants, including limiting the size and temperament of any animals that they want to bring. Although money will not bring back that deer, the property owner should be significantly fined to send a message to other rental owners.