Each year in the 1950s and ’60s, my grandparents left western Pennsylvania for the winter, pulling a trailer they then parked in one or another tiny crossroads towns that were then west coast Florida. They skipped hurricane season and left for home as summer and other inhospitable moments crept in. The only thing they knew about Florida was its glorious winter.

Mary and Jack Murphy were early adopters of the snowbird culture that has fueled Florida’s population growth, especially along its coasts and barrier islands. When they made their annual treks to the Sunshine State there were 4.95 million people scattered up and down the peninsula. Today there are 22.05 million.