Recover Faster from Soft Tissue Injuries with PRINCESS

For years, coaches and athletes have been taught simple phrases to deal with soft tissue injuries like a sprained ankle. It started as ICE, evolved into RICE and was updated to PRICE. Research during the past 20 years has shown that the acronym guiding the management of those injuries desperately needs to be updated. Here’s what it currently stands for.
PROTECT the injured area from further trauma. REST for the first 24 hours so swelling can go down, and your body can start healing. ICE the affected area to reduce pain and swelling. COMPRESSION to stop hemorrhage and minimize swelling. ELEVATION to lower the pressure in local blood vessels and limit bleeding.
It’s simple to remember, but one part is wrong, and it’s missing four critical steps. Here’s what the most current research shows we should do now.
One, the step you should skip is ice. For decades, putting a cold pack on the injury was done to reduce pain and swelling. A familiar scene on television was the injured person using a bag of frozen vegetables after twisting their ankle. But when researchers put it to the test, they found that cooling the injured area slowed how quickly muscles healed.
Here’s why icing doesn’t work. Soft tissue injuries must go through three stages of healing; inflammation, repair and remodeling. If you don’t experience the first, you can’t get to the second or third. Since icing a soft tissue injury reduces inflammation, you’re slowing down how fast you can heal.
You need to IMMOBILIZE the area until a medical professional can evaluate the damage. Replacing ICE with IMMOBILIZE until examined is the first change I would make.
Two, you should say NO to anti-inflammatory drugs. Inflammation is part of the healing process, so you’re delaying recovery if you take medication to reduce inflammation. Nursing organizations now recommend acetaminophen for mild to moderate pain relief rather than anti-inflammatories.
Three, you’ve got to make sure compression bandages are applied appropriately. You want to avoid non-elastic dressings that don’t flex. They can reduce the blood flow too much, potentially causing ischemia. Use elastic bandages that stay in place but that can still expand and contract with your muscles.
Four, several studies have shown that exercise after an injury can restore mobility, reduce the risk of future injuries and speed healing. We would suggest remembering it as STRENGTH training to speed recovery. Studies show that LIGHT loading of the injured area as soon as 48 hours after injury is beneficial and appropriate. According to researchers, “Pain should be avoided to ensure optimal repair during the subacute phase of recovery, and should be used as a guide for exercise progressions.”
Five, SLEEP. The hormone that regulates inflammation is called cortisol, and it’s lowest when you’re sleeping. Rest also increases growth hormone, which helps speed healing by increasing protein synthesis.
Put it all together, and what do you get? P.R.I.N.C.E.S.S. That’s right; you read it here first! You should give soft-tissue injuries the PRINCESS treatment.
PROTECT the injured area from further trauma.
REST for the first 24 hours so swelling can go down and your body can start healing.
IMMOBILIZE the area until a medical professional can examine and evaluate the damage.
NO anti-inflammatories that might slow recovery.
COMPRESSION to stop hemorrhage and minimize swelling.
ELEVATION for short periods to lower the pressure in local blood vessels and limit bleeding.
STRENGTH training with light loading of the injured area and;
SLEEP to speed recovery.
The PRINCESS acronym doesn’t explicitly cover two things. The first is the importance of educating patients about each of the steps. The second is “addressing psychosocial factors to enhance recovery.” In other words, help the patient feel confident and positive about their chances for recovery.
We don’t think there need to be special instructions for either of those steps. If your physician isn’t fully informing you of every procedure they are doing and making you feel optimistic about their recommended treatment, perhaps you need a new doctor.
