Weight loss is difficult when everything is going well. Even if you have plenty of time to exercise, prepare healthy meals and get plenty of sleep, your chances of long-term success are low. According to a 2005 study, only about 20% of overweight individuals can lose 10% of their body weight and keep it off for at least a year.

Reduce stress, lose weight

Trainer Albert Herasme is having a stressful moment.

One of the lesser-known causes of weight gain is stress. Researchers found stressful events can alter the chemistry in our bodies. Stress hormones such as cortisol are released that cause a cascading list of issues. Cortisol suppresses the immune system, forces our bodies to hold onto fat and triggers muscle wasting. That leads to weight gain, fatigue and higher blood pressure.