Scientists in Hawaii are using coral reproduction cells to clone new colonies of cells that can withstand coral whitening disease. They are being replanted in hopes of creating a stronger reef. It works just like the selective breeding of cows or chickens that we have done for decades.
Scientists are alarmed at the rapid degeneration of the coral reefs around our ocean islands. They have issued a “call to arms” and declared a scientific “war,” and are asking all to unite to fight the inevitable dying going on around us. The ocean’s wailing can be heard worldwide.
Scientific research is a slow process. First, the individual or group must design the experiment and conduct it. Then, they write a paper about the conclusions of their research to publish in a scientific journal where other scientists in their area of research will read it. Months or even years may pass. Those scientists will apply its information to their research. And so it goes.
But the crucial time for the whitening of the reef is NOW. It is in the next decade, 10 short years, before they are in their death throes. That is why cooperation between researchers is vital. Cooperation created COVID vaccines; it can save the reefs as well.
That is why the new discovery by the Ben Gurion University of Israel and the University Miami that cauliflower coral (and sea anemone) can create antibodies is astounding! (Science Daily, August, 2021.) This should enable them to tolerate rising ocean temperatures and survive civilization’s climate crisis. The National Science Foundation and Ohio State University and a myriad of others are also on this expedition of discovery.
There is much pure science that precedes the more flashy discoveries. Pure science does not aim at solving a single problem, but rather searches for the basics of nature. Although it may not produce spectacular results, it is important to fund this underlying research as all other work is based on it. Studying the cell biology of reefs will provide a better understanding of how a reef protects itself and creates live immune cells.
There is a call to share resources of successes and failures to speed up the gaining of scientific knowledge that results from cooperation. Standing in the way is individual reputation enhancement, scientific fame and glory, human foibles that thwart shared goals. Real-time sharing becomes of paramount importance in our world of climate crisis.
These new antibiotic denizens of the coral were discovered using a fluorescent light method. There are many things that human beings are incapable of seeing because of the nature of our eyes. Sound vibration can produce muscle vibration in the eye that causes us to see “spirits” that don’t exist anywhere but our imagination.
When I was little, I could see these spirits at night after the lights were out. I used to cry and call my Daddy to scare them away. After a few nights of this, he applied the positive Rogerian psychology he was studying at the university to the issue. He told me that the ghosts were there to lull me to sleep and reassure me that they would watch over me and keep me safe until I awoke the next morning. They were angels of the night. It’s all relative to how the phenomena is interpreted.
Who knows what will become clear with the extended sight of science?
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.