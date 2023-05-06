Luke Richardson, author of “Kathmandu,” is a native of the South of England. Although the words in his books are all his, the characters, experiences and settings are wholly inspired by the places he’s been and the people he’s traveled beside.
His Leo Keane series of books are all set in exotic locales he has frequented: Nepal, Hong Kong, Berlin and Thailand. It quickly becomes apparent as you read Richardson’s books that he clearly has a love of traveling and has experienced many cities in Asia. His descriptions seem very vivid and accurate and really help create that sense of hustle and bustle of Asian traffic and people, as well as the grimy nature of some Asian cities.
As his novel “Kathmandu” begins, Leo Keane, a local English newspaper reporter, is barely coping with everyday life as it is. Then his life worsens after he is forced to leave the job he loves when he is fired for something he didn’t do. Two years earlier, his girlfriend, Mya, had gone missing while the two of them are vacationing in Koh Tao, Thailand. He has spent the time since trying to find her and has discovered that local authorities are very little help when it comes to locating missing adults.
This inspires him to supplement his own search by starting a website that aids others who are looking for missing family or friends. But Leo has never actually investigated a case other than trying to locate Mya. This changes one day when Lord Stockwell, an extremely wealthy member of the House of Lords, stumbles on Leo’s website and approaches him to travel to Nepal to try to locate his missing daughter, Alissa. He offers to pay Leo handsomely. Leo resists at first since he does not feel qualified. But, because he is broke and could use the trip to Asia to try to locate Mya, he agrees to take the assignment.
He is truly out of his comfort zone. How can he possibly find one woman in a country where he doesn’t even speak the language? And if he can’t find Alissa, how does he ever hope to locate Mya? But things with Alissa are not what they seem. She is not missing. She is thriving in Kathmandu and doing social work for locals. She has purposely chosen to distance herself from her family and her past.
Leo is not your typical conventional hero. He’s not a brave man. He’s a classic flawed protagonist who suffers from panic attacks when he’s put in high-pressure situations. He is full of tics and personality quirks. He has no idea how to go about accomplishing the goal of the mission he has accepted money for. He is full of doubts and wonders constantly if he has any hope of doing any good. His weaknesses may irritate some, but I found this reluctant hero to be somewhat refreshing, especially since, like most people, Leo is stronger than he thinks. I was also intrigued by his sometimes off-putting first impressions of Kathmandu, a city of opportunity for some but a city of misery for others. It’s a sprawling expanse of life and love as well as pain and money.
The story jumps from different perspectives as the reader is given clues as to what is going on with several characters. Present events are interspersed with flashbacks to the time Leo spent with Mya and the reason he is on this adventure. I did not, however, like the cliffhanger, inconclusive ending that was clearly designed to entice you to buy the author’s next book.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”