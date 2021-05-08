Sunday is Mother’s Day, in case you forgot. If you did, you still have time. Consider a book. Buying a book is a compliment when you take the time to buy something that will touch her heart. A title that says you really “get” her. Maybe it’s a cookbook or a design book, or a book about something she once expressed interest in and you remembered months later. A book is always a winning gift. I buy Ina Garten cookbooks because I love her writing and the recipes look easy enough for a novice like me. But if she’s a cook, you can’t go wrong with one of Ina’s books. If your mom loves novels don’t go straight to the New York Times best seller list, but rather books that have won the National Book Award or other awards she may not be aware of.
Flowers or a few small plants are always appreciated. Scented candles and lotions or pretty smelling soaps are personal but you don’t have to worry about size. If mom has a sweet tooth (and who doesn’t?) you can’t go wrong with a box of chocolates.
My trade newsletters and a slew of requests for DIY articles indicate that making things is still popular. It seems that many of my readers have taken up crafting over the winter. Some are knitting (my friend Gretchen prefers crochet); others are doing ambitious projects like making a quilt or refinishing furniture. Sewing is back in style and a lot of people feel nostalgic about the art of sewing. So if your mom used to enjoy sewing, how about putting together a kit that includes a pattern, fabric and materials to make something. Perhaps a small quilt would be fun. There’s not much time to make something yourself. However, if buying is more your speed, a painting or a handmade object is another thoughtful gift. I collect pottery because it’s not only beautiful but useful. All my objects are either plates or vases or containers for small objects that function and are aesthetically pleasing in my house. Something beautifully made and beautiful to look at, with the added benefit of usefulness, is ideal as a gift.
Scrapbooking is still popular and doesn’t require learning a skill. Every project is personal as the idea is to put together a scrapbook from memorabilia that is specific to the person making or receiving it. This is a great idea for a Mother’s Day present as kids can get involved cutting and pasting photos, accessories like pieces of programs, report cards, songs and any printed materials that relate to your family. However, if you’re feeling a bit lazy, then spend an hour or two sorting through or viewing photos on your phone for the best family images to print and make up a little pocket-size photo album. Or, frame a group of photos for mom. Find something meaningful from the past that your mom might have forgotten about and re-gift it to her.
Here’s a quick, fun, easy project to do with photos for any time of the year. Make a photo placemat. Take a plain vinyl placemat, glue photos and paper memorabilia to the top in a collage effect and cover with clear Con-Tac paper. It comes in rolls and is easy to cut, smooth over the top of the photos and wrap to the back. (Tip: a rolling pin is the perfect tool, or a coffee can, for rolling out the air bubbles.)
You still have time to make a gift basket with a theme. The supermarket is a great place to begin. For example, buy little jars of jam, nice crackers, a special coffee or tea and some muffins from the bakery. Place a pretty napkin in the basket and fill with these delicacies. Or how about a well-stocked picnic basket? Fill it with a great bottle of wine, cheese and crackers and a wonderful pate. Buy mom a ticket to a movie or play.
Every mom loves to be pampered so a gift certificate to a day spa or a manicure and pedicure, a facial or massage might be just the thing now that these places are finally an opportunity to experience a real luxury.
And if mom has been talking about getting more exercise, a pass to the gym or a yoga class might be just the incentive she needs. Add the yoga pants and a new T-shirt for good measure. Happy Mother’s Day!
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.