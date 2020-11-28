NASA, in cooperation with Associated Landscape Contractors, did a study to determine whether plants could reduce toxins in indoor air. The leading researcher with NASA was Dr. B. C. Wolverton. He developed experiments to see if plants would remove common toxins from the air.
His two books are available online, “How to Grow Fresh Air” and “Plants, Why We Can’t Live Without Threm,” but not at the bookstores. The NASA experiment identified 50 common plants that reduce toxins.
What kind of toxins can infect a household’s air? Paint thinner, nail polish remover, cleaning supplies, glue and correction fluids. Printing, rubber and leather industries produce xylene, formaldehyde, toluene, benzene chloroform and various other toxins. Noxious chemicals surreptitiously sneak into our homes. The long-term effects of these and other toxic chemicals are unknown, but getting rid of them is easy.
Grow a potted plant.
The experiments were designed to grow plants inside a glass jar where a controlled amount of toxin was infused into the growing area. Researchers measured the amount of toxins left after various plants had time to work on them. The experiment showed that the plants ate the toxins.
No one recorded if they burped.
We know that plants eat radiation found at nuclear disaster sites. Plants, especially grasses, thrive on the toxin, growing twice as fast and twice as large. The effect on humans is quite different.
Not many homes in Key West have house plants, people can open their doors and breathe the air cleaned by our landscaping growing many of the top 50 plants. I took a short walk and spotted five of the listed plants. However, many residents run the air conditioning full time. Then the air is recycled through a filter that does not remove toxins. Air conditioning keeps a southern home as closed as heating does in the northern homes. An air-conditioned apartment needs house plants as much as my northern apartment.
In Chicago, I could see the carbon pollution after every snow when the ground became covered in carbon soot. Breathing that air is bad for the brain. There is an ongoing study measuring the amount of carbon retained in the brains of people who died with dementias. These injured brains of people retained a great deal more carbon than the control group. They got it by breathing gas and oil saturated air.
Luckily, Key West gets its breezes from across the Atlantic Ocean. The Sahara Desert does not have many carbon-polluting cars, so the air is relatively clean. Sahara sand floating in the air is producing our spectacular sunsets.
BEST FOR THE KEYS
All of the plants mentioned below grow in the Keys environment. They all like to grow with high humidity. Water them during the growing period and let them get dry in the winter when they are not actively growing.
Plant these tropical wizards around the house and step outside in the sunshine to inhale the medical miracles the plants provide.
• Areca palm (Chrysalidocarpus lutescens) is commonly sold in plant stores and is suited to the Key West environment. It likes high humidity and well drained soils.
• Bamboo palm (Rhapis excelsa) also proved to be excellent at cleaning the air.
• Lady palm (Rhapis exala) another ordinary palm works well, too.
In this pandemic time, we are cautioned to eat dinners outside as the accumulation of cases of COVID-19 virus apparently travel more easily in enclosed environments. Other airborne toxins travel easily and while their effects are not immediately seen, they can do damage over the years.
Some of the most effective toxin removers are the most commonly sold house plants.
The common rubber plant (Ficus robestra), dracaena or Song of India (Dracaena deremensis), philodendron (Philodendron), dwarf date palm (Phoenix roebelenii), Boston fern (Nephrolepis exaltata Bostoniensis) and the peace lily (Spathiphyllum Mauna Loa) are a few of them.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.