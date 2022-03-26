The mangrove is remarkable as the only tree that literally grows in soil that is poisonous and yet has found a way to adapt and thrive in its hostile, salty environment. It gets rid of the excess salt by designating sacrificial leaves and sends all of the salt it absorbs into those leaves which are eventually discarded. The mangroves also store vast amounts of carbon. They are 10 times more efficient at hoarding carbon than terrestrial forests.
Florida has more than 1,500 miles of mangroves, mostly in the southern portion of the state. Yes, they are right here, protecting our shores from the heavy waves of hurricanes.
The Global Mangrove Alliance is a conservation group dedicated to preserving the mangrove forests in the world. Indonesia is especially at risk as their shrimp industry destroys mangroves. There are more than 85,000 miles of mangrove forests in the world, about the size of Greece.
There are 110 different species varying from 6 to 60 feet tall. The water around the roots is the home to a wide variety of fish species which flock to the protective root systems.
The resilience of nature is one of the reasons that Jane Goodall in her new book, “The Book of Hope,” believes that the world has a chance to survive these trying climate times. She lists four reasons for hope. One of them, resilience, is the ability to overcome loss. We learned resilience from examples in nature.
Humans destroyed our tree base and are hard at work replanting one trillion (yes, trillion) trees. Other reasons for hope are our incredible brain and indomitable spirit. We messed it up. We can fix it.
The human project is identified by their neat pattern of planted rows. Nature, however, is not so geometrically precise. Take a walk down a path where nature has been left to its own devices and you will see an example of “rewilding.” It appears to be an assortment of helter-skelter plants, filling every nook of available soil with a variety of new growth.
A fire can destroy a landscape, leaving nothing but blackened earth. The first rain produces new growth from underground seeds or roots. The earth will rewild. Rejoice!
Seeds found in a 2,000-year-old tomb have sprouted after being planted. The patience of a 2,000-year-old seed is astounding. A skink can shed its tail and grow a new one.
After the atomic bomb at Nagasaki, Richie Cabo found a severely damaged camphor tree. It became known as the “Survivor Tree” as he nursed it back to health. Even after the intense heat of the huge blast, it still grew. There is hope and resilience ever-present in nature. Goodall told these hopeful stories to Douglas Abrams in her delightful new book. (Ironically, it is made out of paper, derived from harvested trees.)
A new 500-page paper prepared for the government requires that U.S. companies report their effects on the environment. They are also required to report the effects on the environment of every company in their supply chain. On a personal level, think about eating farmed shrimp from Indonesia. By choosing what we consume, we do have some control and responsibility over our environment.
The U.S. is beginning to take the problem of climate change seriously. Although nature is resilient, we can outwit it and create huge damage. Humans need nature to survive. Nature does not need us. If we manage to destroy our environment, we may be gone, but the trees will survive.
