A couple of years ago I gave a presentation in Boston about my book “Salvage Style.” The event took place at Restoration Resources Boston, a 7,000-square-foot showroom filled with the salvaged material and furnishings that came out of early brownstones, residential and industrial buildings, mostly in the Boston area.
I was transported into the past. It was a “junkie’s dream come true.” The space was awesome! Imagine old Philco refrigerators still working and filled with drinks, an old-fashioned popcorn making machine, Formica dinette sets in perfect condition in turquoise with metal edging, school desks with inkwell insets and attached sturdy chairs, dozens of real marble fireplace surrounds, ornate architectural details from famous buildings, chandeliers, hinges, glass and porcelain doorknobs, gas lights, old doors and casement windows, barn wood and solid barn doors with tracks that have become so popular for dividing rooms, clawfoot tubs in perfect condition, stained glass windows and commercial signs on display and accessible — not piled haphazardly like in a junk yard. These items were curated and displayed with the care of someone who reveres these authentic items with history. They have survived because their value was recognized. They are proof of another era. Reproductions are not the same.
The room in which I gave my presentation was akin to an old bar one finds in a fishing village perhaps in Ireland, Scotland or Nantucket, with long reclaimed tavern tables and solid benches or sturdy school chairs around them. Each table had a different retro chandelier above and fresh tulips in vases made from wooden balusters on it. A long bar, taken from an early Boston establishment, filled a wall with a display of old mirrors behind it. There were nibbles and drinks on the bar for attendees.
I could hardly concentrate on my purpose for being there because I was so distracted by the incredibly beautiful retro pieces, displayed in abundance. They are the very things I’ve been writing about since I began my career.
After my talk there were questions about collecting and hunting for items from the past, worthy of repurposing. A member of the audience asked what one item I have lusted after over the years. Mother’s Day is tomorrow so I thought about this question and wondered about that very special, maybe elusive item that would set a mom’s heart aflutter.
Many people have one elusive thing they’ve always dreamed of owning. For one reason or another they remain elusive: too costly or perhaps impractical. But then there are those things that don’t cost a thing — a kind word, a compliment, a visit from a son or daughter long away. But there are tangible things that aren’t extravagant that we just don’t buy for ourselves. It takes a lot of thought to come up with something that will really touch her heart. Something that lets her know you really “get” her.
The people who came to my talk had a passion for retro materials. One woman said she collected old crocks. Another had a passion for whirligigs. Someone else said she liked commercial signs, advertising long gone businesses. She was attracted to typography as an art form. I was totally captivated by the signs we photographed in houses in Key West for my new book. Even the most elegant homes often had a commercial sign from a bygone business in town hanging quite prominently in a kitchen or living room.
Take a little time to remember something from the past, your mom’s past, that meant something to her. Tap into that feeling with your Mother’s Day gift. For example, one woman at the talk remembered a certain Willow ware platter her grandmother used for serving Thanksgiving dinner every year. At some point the platter disappeared, maybe it broke. She didn’t know. But every Thanksgiving, her mom laments the loss of that blue and white platter. The daughter said she was inspired to find a vintage plate, as close to the one her mom remembered, to give her for Mother’s Day.
There are lots of things that have sentimental meaning to one person. Tapping into that feeling in order to find a touchingly thoughtful Mother’s Day gift is special.
How does all this relate to recycling and repurposing material from the past? Things from the past have nostalgic value. They not only add warmth and character to any style home, but they evoke feelings. Imagine an ultra-modern kitchen with open shelves on which there is a display of collected items: an old-fashioned metal bread box, a wooden rolling pin, early apothecary jars, tin coffee and tea canisters, and an old tavern sign on the wall. These items could be any collectibles that have meaning to the collector, or they might simply be a reminder of a gentler time. Today is yard sale day so perhaps this is a good place to start.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.