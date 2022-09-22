Millions of people have now been infected with and recovered from the coronavirus. The lucky ones return to normal within weeks. But for some survivors, symptoms can last for months.
Penn State College of Medicine researchers found more than half of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide will experience post-COVID symptoms. The survivors are referred to as long-haulers, and what they’re experiencing is called “long COVID” or post-acute COVID-19 syndrome.
The symptoms tend to be similar but less severe than what people experienced during their initial infection. Long-haulers report breathing problems, chest pain, cognitive impairment (known as brain fog), depression, fatigue, sleep problems and taste or smell loss.
One study of German COVID-19 patients found that 60% had heart inflammation two to three months after their initial infection. People who experienced mild cases weren’t immune. A survey done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that “35% had not returned to their usual state of health when interviewed two to three weeks after testing. Among persons aged 18–34 years with no chronic medical conditions, one in five had not returned to their usual state of health.”
Early intervention is critical for improving the quality of life for long-haulers. The longer you skip exercising, the longer it will take to recover what you’ve lost. To help people recover, research organizations have put together guidelines for how you can safely return to exercise. Here’s what they recommend.
• All competitive athletes should undergo a history and physical examination, including an ECG, even if they tested positive but didn’t experience any symptoms.
Anyone who experienced severe symptoms or was hospitalized should have their doctor or cardiologist perform an ECG.
For athletes who had symptoms but weren’t hospitalized, “two weeks of rest after resolution of symptoms followed by evaluation with troponin testing, ECG and echocardiography.”
• Recreational athletes who had mild to moderate symptoms and weren’t hospitalized can resume moderate-intensity activity within one to two weeks. However, if there was a history of pre-existing cardiac conditions, three weeks of rest was recommended. If the patient had “myocarditis associated with COVID-19, they recommend rest from exercise for three to six months followed by testing with biomarkers, echocardiography, rhythm monitoring and exercise testing.”
For anyone else who was infected but didn’t have symptoms or only experienced minor problems, start exercising as soon as you’re cleared. Many people can resume three to five days after a second negative test.
• Follow the 50/30/20/10 rule. That means cut your routine exercise by 50% for the first week. If you usually exercise for an hour, cut it to 30 minutes. If you normally squat 100 pounds, reduce it to 50 pounds that first week.
For the second week, reduce the intensity of your exercise and the weights you lift by 30%. The week after that reduce by 20%, then for the final week drop everything by just 10%.
The average person takes a month to get back to where they were before COVID, but don’t be disappointed if it takes you longer. If you’re having problems at one level, drop it back until you’re strong enough to move on.
The first four weeks should be about getting back into the exercise habit. Don’t “power through” pain because that’s your body letting you know something is wrong.
• Stop and call your healthcare provider if you feel dizzy, lightheaded, nauseous or have any sharp pains during this slow return. Stop if you feel tightness in your chest or tingling in your arms or legs. Call emergency services if the pain increases or doesn’t go away.
• Make a healthy eating plan. The virus and the medicines used to fight it can take a significant toll on your body. You might not feel hungry or want to eat convenient junk food. Remember that low-quality food will slow down your recovery.
• Plan meals with at least half the plate covered in vegetables. Choose lean meats and dairy products if you eat them.
